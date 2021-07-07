National Hockey League Stanley Cup Final: Top moments from Canadiens-Lightning Game 5 54 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

After narrowly avoiding a sweep, the Montreal Canadiens will look to hold onto the small amount of momentum they built up as the Stanley Cup Final returns to Tampa Bay for Game 5.

The reigning champion Tampa Bay Lightning saw their four-game playoff win streak come to an end on Monday when the Canadiens secured their first win of the Stanley Cup Final in Game 4, winning 3-2 in overtime.

Still, the Bolts dominated Montreal to begin the best-of-seven series, winning the first three games with relative ease, scoring 14 goals and allowing only five.

As for the Canadiens, they had the fewest regular-season points of any team that reached the postseason and find themselves behind 3-1 for the second time in these playoffs. The Habs fell into the same hole in their first-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs before going on to win three straight.

Here are the top moments from Game 5:

The Lightning came out pumped up and ready to go, as the crowd inside Amalie Arena erupted as they took the ice.

And as soon as the puck dropped, the Bolts wasted no time getting physical with the Canadiens – headlocks and all.

Tensions were running high as the first period got underway. It was riddled with penalties and power plays right out of the gate. Less than three minutes into regulation, right wing Corey Perry took the first seat in the penalty box for the Canadiens for hooking Mathieu Joseph, followed by a two-minute penalty for Jan Rutta for cross checking Artturi Lehkonen.

The Lightning made another push on a power play at the end of the first, but Joseph couldn't connect with the net, and the first period ended scoreless. Montreal took four shots to the Lightning's 13.

Early in the second period, Canadiens goalie Carey Price 's defensive efforts continued to dazzle, saving two shots – one from Nikita Kucherov and another from Pat Maroon – within the first five minutes.

However, Tampa Bay didn't let off the gas, and midway through the second, the Lightning took a 1-0 lead at the 6:33 mark when Ross Colton knocked it home on a beautiful setup from David Savard.

The Canadiens are still looking for their first goal of the night as the Lightning lead 1-0 headed into the third period.

