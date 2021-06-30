National Hockey League Stanley Cup Final: Top moments from Canadiens vs. Lightning Game 2 25 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Tampa Bay Lightning were the first to strike in the Stanley Cup Final, and now the pressure is on the Montreal Canadiens to even the series.

Hot off their 5-1 victory Monday, the Lightning are taking on the Canadiens in Game 2 on Wednesday in Tampa, Florida, eyeing a commanding 2-0 series lead, thanks largely to Nikita Kucherov 's two goals in Game 1.

On the other side, the Canadiens are hoping to get in on the action.

Here are the top moments from Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final.

The fans in Florida were ready to go.

Andrei Vasilevskiy continued his fine work from Game 1 early in Game 2.

For more up-to-date news on all things Lightning , click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

It was no stick, no problem for Brendan Gallagher .

The Lightning had the game's first power play early in the first period, but they weren't able to do anything with it.

Then came another power play, but there was still nothing to show for it for the Lightning, as Carey Price denied Tampa Bay's best attempts.

For more up-to-date news on all things Canadiens , click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Besides some excellent work by the goalies, the story of the first period was penalties. At one point, the two teams had three men in the box.

Even so, both teams finished the first period scoreless.

The teams will travel to Montreal for Game 3, which begins at 8 p.m. ET Friday (NBC).

For more up-to-date news on all things NHL , click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Get more from National Hockey League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.