National Hockey League
Stanley Cup Final: Top moments from Canadiens vs. Lightning Game 2 Stanley Cup Final: Top moments from Canadiens vs. Lightning Game 2
National Hockey League

Stanley Cup Final: Top moments from Canadiens vs. Lightning Game 2

25 mins ago

The Tampa Bay Lightning were the first to strike in the Stanley Cup Final, and now the pressure is on the Montreal Canadiens to even the series. 

Hot off their 5-1 victory Monday, the Lightning are taking on the Canadiens in Game 2 on Wednesday in Tampa, Florida, eyeing a commanding 2-0 series lead, thanks largely to Nikita Kucherov's two goals in Game 1. 

On the other side, the Canadiens are hoping to get in on the action.

Here are the top moments from Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final.

The fans in Florida were ready to go.

Andrei Vasilevskiy continued his fine work from Game 1 early in Game 2.

For more up-to-date news on all things Lightning, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

It was no stick, no problem for Brendan Gallagher.

The Lightning had the game's first power play early in the first period, but they weren't able to do anything with it.

Then came another power play, but there was still nothing to show for it for the Lightning, as Carey Price denied Tampa Bay's best attempts.

For more up-to-date news on all things Canadiens, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Besides some excellent work by the goalies, the story of the first period was penalties. At one point, the two teams had three men in the box.

Even so, both teams finished the first period scoreless.

The teams will travel to Montreal for Game 3, which begins at 8 p.m. ET Friday (NBC).

For more up-to-date news on all things NHL, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Get more from National Hockey League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Herd Hierarchy: Sports Robins
National Basketball Association

Herd Hierarchy: Sports Robins

Herd Hierarchy: Sports Robins
What is a Batman without a Robin? From Pippen to Kobe, Colin Cowherd ranks the 10 greatest sports sidekicks of all time.
12 hours ago
Top Moments: Stanley Cup Final Game 1
National Hockey League

Top Moments: Stanley Cup Final Game 1

Top Moments: Stanley Cup Final Game 1
The Tampa Bay Lightning were impressive in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, beating Montreal 5-1. Here are the top moments.
1 day ago
What To Know: 2021 Stanley Cup Final
National Hockey League

What To Know: 2021 Stanley Cup Final

What To Know: 2021 Stanley Cup Final
It's the underdog Canadiens against the reigning champion Lightning when the Stanley Cup Final begins Monday.
3 days ago
The Last Barn In The Land
National Hockey League

The Last Barn In The Land

The Last Barn In The Land
When the New York Islanders' captivating post-season run ends, so too will the NHL's connection to storied Nassau Coliseum.
June 17
A Sports Weekend Bonanza!
National Basketball Association

A Sports Weekend Bonanza!

A Sports Weekend Bonanza!
Whether it's NBA playoffs, European soccer or must-see boxing, there are no dog days this summer, Martin Rogers writes.
June 7
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes