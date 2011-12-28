Hockey pioneer Ruggiero retires BY foxsports • December 28, 2011 share facebook twitter reddit link

Four-time U.S. Olympic women's hockey player Angela Ruggiero has announced her retirement.

The 31-year-old Ruggiero made her announcement Wednesday after 16 years with the U.S. women's national team.

Ruggiero, from Simi Valley, Calif., was a defenseman on each of the four American women's Olympic hockey teams, scoring 208 points as the team's most physical player. She appeared in a record 256 games for USA Hockey.

Ruggiero won one of the sport's first Olympic gold medals in 1998, followed by two silver medals and a bronze. She also played briefly alongside her brother in an American men's minor league.

The Harvard graduate became a member of the International Olympic Committee as an athlete representative last year.

