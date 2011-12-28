Hockey pioneer Ruggiero retires Hockey pioneer Ruggiero retires

Hockey pioneer Ruggiero retires

BY foxsports • December 28, 2011

Four-time U.S. Olympic women's hockey player Angela Ruggiero has announced her retirement.

The 31-year-old Ruggiero made her announcement Wednesday after 16 years with the U.S. women's national team.

Ruggiero, from Simi Valley, Calif., was a defenseman on each of the four American women's Olympic hockey teams, scoring 208 points as the team's most physical player. She appeared in a record 256 games for USA Hockey.

Ruggiero won one of the sport's first Olympic gold medals in 1998, followed by two silver medals and a bronze. She also played briefly alongside her brother in an American men's minor league.

The Harvard graduate became a member of the International Olympic Committee as an athlete representative last year.

in this topic
share story
A Sports Weekend Bonanza!
National Basketball Association

A Sports Weekend Bonanza!

A Sports Weekend Bonanza!
Whether it's NBA playoffs, European soccer or must-see boxing, there are no dog days this summer, Martin Rogers writes.
2 days ago
Home-Court Advantage(?)
National Basketball Association

Home-Court Advantage(?)

Home-Court Advantage(?)
COVID-19 restrictions have turned the idea of home-court advantage into a guessing game for bookmakers, Sammy P writes.
4 days ago
Sports World Honors Vets on Memorial Day
Major League Baseball

Sports World Honors Vets on Memorial Day

Sports World Honors Vets on Memorial Day
The sports world pulled out all the stops to honor the U.S. military on Memorial Day 2021.
May 31
Sports World Remembers George Floyd
National Basketball Association

Sports World Remembers George Floyd

Sports World Remembers George Floyd
On the one-year anniversary of George Floyd's murder, leagues, teams and athletes shared tributes on social media.
May 25
Mother's Day 2021: Best Tributes
News

Mother's Day 2021: Best Tributes

Mother's Day 2021: Best Tributes
It's Mother's Day! Here's a look at how leagues, teams and athletes paid tribute to the special women in their lives.
May 9
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX DeportesRegional Sports Networks