National Football League Xavier Worthy wants to emulate Tyreek Hill, says Chiefs would be 'perfect fit' Published Mar. 9, 2024 1:53 p.m. ET

Texas receiver Xavier Worthy, who recently set an NFL Scouting Combine record with a 4.21-second 40-yard dash, is interested in becoming what Tyreek Hill once was for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Worthy took note of the way Patrick Mahomes targeted Hill during their five years together in Kansas City, and the former Longhorns star is eager to provide that same element to the Chiefs' offense, if the opportunity comes his way.

"In a perfect world, I definitely want to go to the Chiefs," Worthy said, per USA Today. "Just the way Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs improvise and use you. They had Tyreek Hill. The way they used him, I feel that would be a perfect fit for me."

Hill registered 479 catches, 6,630 receiving yards and 56 touchdowns in six seasons with the Chiefs and helped them win Super Bowl LIV. Hill, who's now with the Miami Dolphins, is widely regarded as one of the league's fastest players.

Regardless, Worthy believes he'll be the league's fastest player next season, but he also recognizes that he's not the fastest sprinter in the world. When asked if he could beat Usain Bolt, who ran a 4.22-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Experiences Festival in 2019, Worthy admitted he didn't have a chance against the eight-time Olympic gold medalist.

"No," Worthy said. "His 40 was in shoes and sweats. There's no comparison. I'm not even gonna disrespect him."

While Worthy might not be able to defeat Bolt in a footrace, he'll have his opportunity to showcase his speed in the NFL next season — and possibly do so in a Chiefs uniform.

