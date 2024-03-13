National Football League WR Calvin Ridley reportedly signs four-year, $92 million deal with Titans Updated Mar. 13, 2024 5:48 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Wide receiver Calvin Ridley has signed a four-year, $92 million deal with the Tennessee Titans, as first reported NFL Network and confirmed by FOX Sports. The contract includes $50 million guaranteed.

Ridley spent last season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, who acquired him from the Atlanta Falcons at the 2022 NFL trade deadline, totaling 76 receptions for a team-high 1,016 yards and eight touchdowns. He didn't play in 2022 due to violating the NFL's gambling policy and stepped away from the Falcons five games into the 2021 season due to a mental health issue.

Ridley, 29, has racked up two 1,000-plus receiving yard seasons.

The Titans are coming off a 6-11 season that saw them miss the playoffs for the second consecutive season, while the Jaguars missed the playoffs after winning the AFC South and reaching the AFC divisional round in 2022.

Tennessee fired head coach Mike Vrabel after six seasons in favor of former Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan and are expected to roll with second-year quarterback Will Levis under center next season.

