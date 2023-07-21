National Football League
With Saquon Barkley uncertain, Giants add depth in RB James Robinson, WR Cole Beasley
National Football League

With Saquon Barkley uncertain, Giants add depth in RB James Robinson, WR Cole Beasley

Published Jul. 21, 2023 5:41 p.m. ET

With less than a week until the opening of training camp, the New York Giants have signed running back James Robinson and receiver Cole Beasley.

The team didn’t disclose details of the deals.

The addition of Robinson provides depth at running back and insurance in case of any potential holdout for star Saquon Barkley. Barkley was unable to get a new contract from the Giants ahead of this week’s deadline for players on a franchise tag to reach multi-year deals.

Barkley is one of centerpiece of the offense, with the No. 2 overall draft pick in 2018 running for 1,312 yards and 10 touchdowns to go with 57 catches for 338 yards receiving last season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Robinson grabbed headlines in 2020 as an undrafted free agent who ran for 1,070 yards and seven scores to go with 344 yards receiving with three more touchdowns with Jacksonville. But he tore his Achilles in 2021, split last season between Jacksonville and the New York Jets, then had a brief offseason stint with New England.

Beasley's addition reunites him with Giants head coach Brian Daboll, who previously had worked as Buffalo's offensive coordinator during Beasley's time there. Beasley had his best season (82 catches, 967 yards) under Daboll in 2020, and is entering his 12th NFL season.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
New York Giants
James Robinson
Cole Beasley
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Washington Commanders owner Josh Harris buys beers for D.C.-area fans

Washington Commanders owner Josh Harris buys beers for D.C.-area fans

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Image 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes