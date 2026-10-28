Will Hill's Parlay Of The Week: Back Bucs To Beat Falcons, Ravens To Cover

Basketball and baseball and football, oh my.

The greatest time of the year continues. Here's what I'm looking at this week for my five-leg parlay.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports .

Thunder Moneyline (-230)

The Thunder have had a rough week, with serious injuries to Jalen Williams and Cason Wallace casting a cloud over their 4-0 start. Despite the absences, OKC has enough depth and star power to notch a road win against the rebuilding Mavericks on Wednesday.

WS Game 5 Under 7 (-138)

"The Miz" Jacob Misiorowski takes the mound in Game 5 looking to crown the Brewers as World Series champs on Wednesday. While the Rays have not named a starting pitcher, it will surely be all hands on deck in what should be a competitive, low-scoring game.

Northwestern +3.5 (-110)

Northwestern takes on a reeling Oregon team that has already had its Playoff hopes crushed as it enters this game on Halloween. I like Northwestern and its prolific ground game to propel the underdog on Saturday.

Buccaneers Moneyline (-135)

The Bucs have now won two of their last three games and are in the thick of the NFC South race, after thrashing the Panthers last week. They next take on the Falcons, who just defeated a previously unbeaten 49ers team, but were fortunate, as they benefited from four 49ers turnovers, and were out-gained by the 49ers by 1.5 yards per play.

Ravens +3.5

It’s turned into an annual guessing game with the Ravens and when their former MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson will suit up. But, in a huge game, I’m going to bet on Jackson being in there, as the Ravens try to fight their way out of last place. If Jackson goes, this should be a very close game.

Hill's Pick: 5-Leg Parlay +1369 (bet $10 to win $146.90 total)



