National Football League
Will Hill's Parlay Of The Week: Back Bucs To Beat Falcons, Ravens To Cover
National Football League

Will Hill's Parlay Of The Week: Back Bucs To Beat Falcons, Ravens To Cover

Updated Oct. 28, 2026 4:02 p.m. ET
Will Hill
Will Hill
FOX Sports Betting Analyst

Basketball and baseball and football, oh my. 

The greatest time of the year continues. Here's what I'm looking at this week for my five-leg parlay.

 

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.

Oklahoma City ThunderThunder Moneyline (-230)

The Thunder have had a rough week, with serious injuries to Jalen Williams and Cason Wallace casting a cloud over their 4-0 start. Despite the absences, OKC has enough depth and star power to notch a road win against the rebuilding Mavericks on Wednesday.

Milwaukee Brewers Tampa Bay Rays WS Game 5 Under 7 (-138)

"The Miz" Jacob Misiorowski takes the mound in Game 5 looking to crown the Brewers as World Series champs on Wednesday. While the Rays have not named a starting pitcher, it will surely be all hands on deck in what should be a competitive, low-scoring game.

Northwestern WildcatsNorthwestern +3.5 (-110)

Northwestern takes on a reeling Oregon team that has already had its Playoff hopes crushed as it enters this game on Halloween. I like Northwestern and its prolific ground game to propel the underdog on Saturday.

 

Tampa Bay BuccaneersBuccaneers Moneyline (-135)

The Bucs have now won two of their last three games and are in the thick of the NFC South race, after thrashing the Panthers last week. They next take on the Falcons, who just defeated a previously unbeaten 49ers team, but were fortunate, as they benefited from four 49ers turnovers, and were out-gained by the 49ers by 1.5 yards per play. 

Baltimore RavensRavens +3.5

It’s turned into an annual guessing game with the Ravens and when their former MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson will suit up. But, in a huge game, I’m going to bet on Jackson being in there, as the Ravens try to fight their way out of last place. If Jackson goes, this should be a very close game.

Will HillHill's Pick: 5-Leg Parlay +1369 (bet $10 to win $146.90 total)

 


 

share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Reunion In The Bay: 49ers Reportedly Land DT DeForest Buckner From Colts In Trade

Reunion In The Bay: 49ers Reportedly Land DT DeForest Buckner From Colts In Trade

recommended
  1. NFL Trending Image: 2026 NFL Power Rankings Week 8: Does Anyone Want To Be The Best Team In Football?

    2026 NFL Power Rankings Week 8: Does Anyone Want To Be The Best Team In Football?

    NFL Trending Image: Trade! Colts Reportedly Send All-Pro Guard Quenton Nelson To Seahawks

    Trade! Colts Reportedly Send All-Pro Guard Quenton Nelson To Seahawks

    NFL Trending Image: Jay-Z To Headline Super Bowl LXI Halftime Show At SoFi Stadium

    Jay-Z To Headline Super Bowl LXI Halftime Show At SoFi Stadium

  2. NFL Trending Image: QB Stock Market Week 8: The Next Step Is The Hardest For Drake Maye, Caleb Williams

    QB Stock Market Week 8: The Next Step Is The Hardest For Drake Maye, Caleb Williams

    NFL Trending Image: Monday Morning NFL Top 10 Rankings: A New No. 1 After Two Undefeated Teams Lose

    Monday Morning NFL Top 10 Rankings: A New No. 1 After Two Undefeated Teams Lose

    NFL Trending Image: Dallas Ends Skid, But Questions Remain: 3 Takeaways From Cowboys Victory vs. Eagles

    Dallas Ends Skid, But Questions Remain: 3 Takeaways From Cowboys Victory vs. Eagles

  3. NFL Trending Image: NFL Best & Worst: From Cam Skattebo’s Giant Spark To The Chiefs’ Offensive Sputter

    NFL Best & Worst: From Cam Skattebo’s Giant Spark To The Chiefs’ Offensive Sputter

    NFL Trending Image: Return Of The 'X-Factor': Brian Branch Makes Lions A Legit Super Bowl Contender

    Return Of The 'X-Factor': Brian Branch Makes Lions A Legit Super Bowl Contender

    NFL Trending Image: NFL Week 7 All-Stars: Joe Burrow Makes A Big Statement; One Team Dominates

    NFL Week 7 All-Stars: Joe Burrow Makes A Big Statement; One Team Dominates

Item 1 of 3
NFL trending
NFL Trending Image: 2026 NFL Power Rankings Week 8: Does Anyone Want To Be The Best Team In Football?
2026 NFL Power Rankings Week 8: Does Anyone Want To Be The Best Team In Football?
NFL Trending Image: Trade! Colts Reportedly Send All-Pro Guard Quenton Nelson To Seahawks
Trade! Colts Reportedly Send All-Pro Guard Quenton Nelson To Seahawks
NFL Trending Image: Jay-Z To Headline Super Bowl LXI Halftime Show At SoFi Stadium
Jay-Z To Headline Super Bowl LXI Halftime Show At SoFi Stadium
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes