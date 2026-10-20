Jay-Z To Headline Super Bowl LXI Halftime Show At SoFi Stadium

Allow him to reintroduce himself.

Jay-Z has spent the last seven years helping choose who performs at the Super Bowl halftime show. This time, he decided to pick himself.

The music mogul will headline the Super Bowl LXI halftime show, which was announced during halftime of Monday's Dallas Cowboys-Philadelphia Eagles game. Super Bowl LXI is set for Feb. 14, 2027, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Jay-Z’s entertainment company, Roc Nation, partnered with the NFL in 2019 to help select and produce the halftime show, and the league renewed that deal in 2024. It's Jay-Z’s first time headlining the show he has helped shape since the partnership began.

Jay-Z has also been performing, celebrating milestone anniversaries this year: 30 years since his debut album, "Reasonable Doubt," and 25 years since "The Blueprint." That celebration has included stadium shows in London, Paris and, last weekend, at SoFi, the same venue that will host the Super Bowl.

A Jay-Z-led show would continue a run of hip-hop and genre-crossing headliners under Roc Nation.

Bad Bunny headlined last year and Kendrick Lamar headlined the year prior. The last time the Super Bowl was held at SoFi Stadium, Dr. Dre led a West Coast hip-hop lineup alongside Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent.

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