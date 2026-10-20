National Football League
Jay-Z To Headline Super Bowl LXI Halftime Show At SoFi Stadium
National Football League

Jay-Z To Headline Super Bowl LXI Halftime Show At SoFi Stadium

Updated Oct. 26, 2026 10:01 p.m. ET

Allow him to reintroduce himself.

Jay-Z has spent the last seven years helping choose who performs at the Super Bowl halftime show. This time, he decided to pick himself.

The music mogul will headline the Super Bowl LXI halftime show, which was announced during halftime of Monday's Dallas Cowboys-Philadelphia Eagles game. Super Bowl LXI is set for Feb. 14, 2027, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Jay-Z’s entertainment company, Roc Nation, partnered with the NFL in 2019 to help select and produce the halftime show, and the league renewed that deal in 2024. It's Jay-Z’s first time headlining the show he has helped shape since the partnership began.

Jay-Z has also been performing, celebrating milestone anniversaries this year: 30 years since his debut album, "Reasonable Doubt," and 25 years since "The Blueprint." That celebration has included stadium shows in London, Paris and, last weekend, at SoFi, the same venue that will host the Super Bowl.

A Jay-Z-led show would continue a run of hip-hop and genre-crossing headliners under Roc Nation. 

Bad Bunny headlined last year and Kendrick Lamar headlined the year prior. The last time the Super Bowl was held at SoFi Stadium, Dr. Dre led a West Coast hip-hop lineup alongside Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent.


 

share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Monday Morning NFL Top 10 Rankings: A New No. 1 After Two Undefeated Teams Lose

Monday Morning NFL Top 10 Rankings: A New No. 1 After Two Undefeated Teams Lose

recommended
  1. NFL Trending Image: Overreaction Monday: Chiefs Not A Super Bowl Contender? Steelers Are Legit?

    Overreaction Monday: Chiefs Not A Super Bowl Contender? Steelers Are Legit?

    NFL Trending Image: NFL Fallout Week 7: Lions Announce Themselves As Super Bowl Contenders

    NFL Fallout Week 7: Lions Announce Themselves As Super Bowl Contenders

    NFL Trending Image: Seattle Suffocates Patrick Mahomes: 4 Takeaways From The Seahawks' Win Over The Chiefs

    Seattle Suffocates Patrick Mahomes: 4 Takeaways From The Seahawks' Win Over The Chiefs

  2. NFL Trending Image: The Obvious Solution To Fix Chiefs’ Offense; Packers Can't Stop Beating Themselves

    The Obvious Solution To Fix Chiefs’ Offense; Packers Can't Stop Beating Themselves

    NFL Trending Image: Officiating Under Fire: Packers, Tom Brady Question Controversial Calls vs. Lions

    Officiating Under Fire: Packers, Tom Brady Question Controversial Calls vs. Lions

    NFL Trending Image: Detroit Holds Onto Valuable Win: 3 Takeaways From The Lions' Win Over The Packers

    Detroit Holds Onto Valuable Win: 3 Takeaways From The Lions' Win Over The Packers

  3. NFL Trending Image: 49ers' First Loss Makes It Clear: Their Toughest Opponent Is Their Health

    49ers' First Loss Makes It Clear: Their Toughest Opponent Is Their Health

    NFL Trending Image: NFL, CFB Weekend Recap: Chiefs' Loss Was 'Best Result For The Book'

    NFL, CFB Weekend Recap: Chiefs' Loss Was 'Best Result For The Book'

    NFL Trending Image: NFL Week 7 Defining Stats: Rodgers Passes Manning, Burrow Catches Fire

    NFL Week 7 Defining Stats: Rodgers Passes Manning, Burrow Catches Fire

Item 1 of 3
NFL trending
NFL Trending Image: Overreaction Monday: Chiefs Not A Super Bowl Contender? Steelers Are Legit?
Overreaction Monday: Chiefs Not A Super Bowl Contender? Steelers Are Legit?
NFL Trending Image: NFL Fallout Week 7: Lions Announce Themselves As Super Bowl Contenders
NFL Fallout Week 7: Lions Announce Themselves As Super Bowl Contenders
NFL Trending Image: Seattle Suffocates Patrick Mahomes: 4 Takeaways From The Seahawks' Win Over The Chiefs
Seattle Suffocates Patrick Mahomes: 4 Takeaways From The Seahawks' Win Over The Chiefs
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Giants vs Texans Watch Giants vs TexansWatch 49ers vs Falcons Watch 49ers vs FalconsWatch Buccaneers vs Panthers Watch Buccaneers vs PanthersWatch Packers vs Lions Watch Packers vs LionsWatch Rams vs Raiders Watch Rams vs Raiders
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes