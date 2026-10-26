Return Of The 'X-Factor': Brian Branch Makes Lions A Legit Super Bowl Contender

FORD FIELD (Detroit) — Sitting at his locker, Penei Sewell offered a simple response when asked about what Brian Branch’s return means for the Lions — not just to the defense, but to the team as a whole.

The All-Pro offensive tackle pointed to early in the fourth quarter on Sunday, when the Packers faced a third-and-21 deep in their own territory. The Lions were up 17-14 and Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love fired a deep shot to his go-to target, Christian Watson. Branch, the 2024 Pro Bowl safety in his first game back from a torn Achilles last December, came flying across the middle of the field for a leaping interception.

It was a massive play late in a tightly-contested affair, the Lions’ first division game of the season, and Detroit’s sideline erupted. The roar from the Ford Field crowd was deafening.

"I mean, you guys heard that crowd," Sewell said of Branch. "You saw the team when he got that pick. I feel like that is self-explanatory."

Let’s take Sewell’s words a big step further: The return of Brian Branch makes these Lions a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

Let's also be clear: The Lions are still missing former All-Pro safety Kerby Joseph, who they expect to get back at some point this season from a knee injury. In the meantime, Branch can stabilize the secondary, which makes Detroit’s defense competent. And all these Lions need is competence on that side of the ball, given that they have arguably the NFL’s top offense.

The interception by Branch, who spent the first six games of the season on the physically unable to perform list, highlighted the effort from a Lions defense that made timely stops against the Packers’ potent passing attack in Detroit's 20-17 win.

"We all played a hell of a game, and I'm just proud to be a part of the secondary," Branch said. "We done been through a lot, and now it's time to hit the ground running."

Detroit still has the NFL’s worst pass defense, and the Lions' inability to generate turnovers — they're tied for 26th with just six takeaways — has exacerbated their issues in the back end. But Branch’s presence immediately changes the calculus. He’s a big-time playmaker. In his first 44 NFL games, he has eight interceptions, 39 passes defensed, 20 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles.

Branch tore his right Achilles in Week 14 last season against the Cowboys. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

On a pitch count Sunday, Branch offered a glimpse of what he can give the Lions moving forward. In addition to the pick, he registered four tackles.

"I thought he was running with a turbo. He was really running super fast into his gap, and it confused me, but that’s just who he is," Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes said. "Obviously, got to get used to knowing that B.B. is going to run to his gap. He’s a phenomenal person to have back for this team, this defense.

"When the ball is in the air, going down deep, and I look up and I see No. 32, I’m almost 99.9 percent sure that it’s going to be his ball," Barnes continued. "I’ve witnessed it multiple times. … He’s a ball hawk."

The 4-2 Lions, who host the undefeated Minnesota Vikings on Sunday (1 p.m. ET on FOX), have an enhanced confidence defensively with Branch on the field.

"He just understands football so well," veteran cornerback D.J. Reed said. "He’s just overall a great player. I don’t think he has any weaknesses."

Pro Bowl defensive end Aidan Hutchinson calls Branch the "tone-setter" of Detroit's defense.

"That’s his X-factor right there," Hutchinson explained. "He can change a game by making a hit, forcing a fumble, doing a big splash play like [the interception]."

And Branch’s return comes as Detroit is starting to figure it out as a collective defense. Sure, it wasn’t all pretty against the Packers on Sunday. The Lions allowed pass plays of 22, 27 and 28 yards on fourth-down attempts. They gave up a wide-open touchdown on a third-and-9.

But Detroit forced a turnover on downs with Green Bay at the 7-yard line. Branch’s fourth-quarter interception bailed out the Lions’ offense, which had turned the ball over on downs inside the 10-yard line. The pick was preceded by an impressive pass breakup by backup cornerback Khalil Dorsey.

Detroit also held Green Bay to a field goal on its penultimate possession, and defensive end DJ Wonnum got a hand on the 35-yard FG attempt on the Packers’ last drive.

The Lions have now held opponents under 25 points in three of their past four games. And slowing down a dangerous Packers offense is a massive step in the right direction.

"I thought our defense really, really stepped up, and they were the big story of this game," coach Dan Campbell said after Sunday's game. "I can see there is a confidence, there is a trust that's building with some of these guys.

"The front's been doing a really good job. The backers have been playing pretty dang good, too, and the back end in spurts. But these last two games, we really stepped up. … We're challenging on some of these throws down the field. We're making it hard and there's nothing free, man. We're trying to defend every blade of grass, and that's what good defenses do."

An improving defense that now has Branch back, one that's supported by an elite offense?

Watch out, NFL.