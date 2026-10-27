National Football League
Trade! Colts Reportedly Send All-Pro Guard Quenton Nelson To Seahawks
National Football League

Trade! Colts Reportedly Send All-Pro Guard Quenton Nelson To Seahawks

Published Oct. 27, 2026 1:38 p.m. ET

A fire sale in Indianapolis may have just begun.

The Colts traded their longest-tenured player, left guard Quenton Nelson, to the Seattle Seahawks for a 2027 third-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick, The Ringer reported on Tuesday afternoon.

Nelson, an eight-time Pro Bowler and a six-time All-Pro, has established himself as one of the league’s best interior offensive linemen since being selected by the Colts with the No. 6 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame.

Nelson joins a talented Seattle offensive line that could be one of the league’s best, slotting in alongside former first-round picks Grey Zabel and Charles Cross, with Abraham Lucas holding steady at right tackle.

According to Pro Football Focus, Nelson holds an 85.7 overall grade, good for the third-highest-graded guard in the league. Having played left guard at a high level for his entire career, Nelson’s arrival in Seattle likely means Zabel will move over to right guard. 

The 30-year-old Nelson was set to hit free agency this offseason. Interim general manager Ed Dodds’ first signature move netted the Colts Day 2 and Day 3 draft picks, instead of risking losing Nelson for nothing on the open market, which likely signals a complete rebuild is on the horizon for the Colts.

Other trade candidates for the Colts could include star running back Jonathan Taylor, wide receiver Josh Downs and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, among others. With a locker room leader like Nelson being moved, all options appear on the table for Dodds and ownership heading into the NFL trade deadline. 

share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Monday Morning NFL Top 10 Rankings: A New No. 1 After Two Undefeated Teams Lose

Monday Morning NFL Top 10 Rankings: A New No. 1 After Two Undefeated Teams Lose

recommended
  1. NFL Trending Image: Overreaction Monday: Chiefs Not A Super Bowl Contender? Steelers Are Legit?

    Overreaction Monday: Chiefs Not A Super Bowl Contender? Steelers Are Legit?

    NFL Trending Image: NFL Fallout Week 7: Lions Announce Themselves As Super Bowl Contenders

    NFL Fallout Week 7: Lions Announce Themselves As Super Bowl Contenders

    NFL Trending Image: Seattle Suffocates Patrick Mahomes: 4 Takeaways From The Seahawks' Win Over The Chiefs

    Seattle Suffocates Patrick Mahomes: 4 Takeaways From The Seahawks' Win Over The Chiefs

  2. NFL Trending Image: The Obvious Solution To Fix Chiefs’ Offense; Packers Can't Stop Beating Themselves

    The Obvious Solution To Fix Chiefs’ Offense; Packers Can't Stop Beating Themselves

    NFL Trending Image: Officiating Under Fire: Packers, Tom Brady Question Controversial Calls vs. Lions

    Officiating Under Fire: Packers, Tom Brady Question Controversial Calls vs. Lions

    NFL Trending Image: Detroit Holds Onto Valuable Win: 3 Takeaways From The Lions' Win Over The Packers

    Detroit Holds Onto Valuable Win: 3 Takeaways From The Lions' Win Over The Packers

  3. NFL Trending Image: 49ers' First Loss Makes It Clear: Their Toughest Opponent Is Their Health

    49ers' First Loss Makes It Clear: Their Toughest Opponent Is Their Health

    NFL Trending Image: NFL, CFB Weekend Recap: Chiefs' Loss Was 'Best Result For The Book'

    NFL, CFB Weekend Recap: Chiefs' Loss Was 'Best Result For The Book'

    NFL Trending Image: NFL Week 7 Defining Stats: Rodgers Passes Manning, Burrow Catches Fire

    NFL Week 7 Defining Stats: Rodgers Passes Manning, Burrow Catches Fire

Item 1 of 3
NFL trending
NFL Trending Image: Overreaction Monday: Chiefs Not A Super Bowl Contender? Steelers Are Legit?
Overreaction Monday: Chiefs Not A Super Bowl Contender? Steelers Are Legit?
NFL Trending Image: NFL Fallout Week 7: Lions Announce Themselves As Super Bowl Contenders
NFL Fallout Week 7: Lions Announce Themselves As Super Bowl Contenders
NFL Trending Image: Seattle Suffocates Patrick Mahomes: 4 Takeaways From The Seahawks' Win Over The Chiefs
Seattle Suffocates Patrick Mahomes: 4 Takeaways From The Seahawks' Win Over The Chiefs
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes