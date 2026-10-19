5 Colts Players Contenders Could Trade For Following Chris Ballard’s Firing

The Indianapolis Colts' second-half collapse against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday was immediately followed by sweeping organizational changes.

Owner and CEO Carlie Irsay-Gordon made her first major move in charge on Monday morning, firing longtime general manager Chris Ballard. He spent 10 seasons with the organization, but a 2-4 start to the season and a lack of draft impact were too much to overlook.

Following Ballard’s firing, assistant general manager Ed Dodds is expected to remain in the interim role for the rest of the season. However, Dodds could still make a major mark by turning the Colts into sellers at this year’s trade deadline.

On that note, a fire sale could be on the table for the Colts, per ESPN . Without a 2027 first-round pick following last season's Sauce Gardner trade with the New York Jets, the Colts could look to add draft capital ahead of a potential rebuild.

Here are five players contenders could look to acquire from the Colts:

The top trade candidate for the Colts is none other than All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson, who is set to become an impending free agent this offseason.

Nelson could be a prime target for multiple contenders at this year’s deadline, per ESPN , given the critical nature of interior offensive line play. Having only missed four games in his NFL career, Nelson remains one of the premier players at his position.

Evaluating Nelson’s trade market as an impending free agent is tricky, but recent precedent offers a realistic baseline. For example, the Chicago Bears acquired All-Pro guard Joe Thuney from the Kansas City Chiefs in 2025 for a fourth-round pick before signing him to an extension.

If the Colts enter full fire-sale mode and Nelson wants to join a contender, he could be one of the most realistic trade targets for Dodds to explore moving.

Could the Colts actually entertain trading star running back Jonathan Taylor in the middle of his prime? If a contender is looking to make a splash, it's hard to imagine a bigger trade deadline move than landing a player of Taylor's caliber.

Through six games, Taylor has rushed for 492 yards and seven touchdowns, while adding 163 yards in the receiving game. He's remained one of the most productive running backs in the league, is a three-time Pro Bowler and earned All-Pro honors in 2021.

Even after signing his extension, Taylor, at just 27 years old, remains one of the premier offensive weapons in football. If the Colts ever decide to pivot toward a full rebuild, a contender looking for a missing championship piece could offer an absolute haul to get him.

If the Colts were ever willing to trade Taylor, the Christian McCaffrey package serves as the likely starting point for negotiations.

When the San Francisco 49ers traded for McCaffrey, the then-Carolina Panthers' star running back, they had to part ways with four draft picks. It cost them a second, third and fourth-round pick, along with a fifth-rounder the following season.

There's been no indication the Colts would seriously consider trading Taylor as of now. However, following Ballard’s firing, all options appear to be on the table, and that includes trading a star such as Taylor.

Similar to Nelson, defensive tackle DeForest Buckner is set to become a free agent this offseason, and interest in him should be strong among contending teams.

Even though he is 32, Buckner is still playing at a high level and could likely be acquired for an early Day 3 draft pick. He’s a three-time Pro Bowler, a two-time All Pro and has played at a high level for both the Colts and 49ers throughout his career.

Through six games this season, Buckner has anchored the Colts' defense with 26 total tackles and four sacks. However, following the team’s disappointing 2-4 start, Buckner didn't hide his frustration after Sunday’s loss to the Titans, saying he's "sick and tired of the same song and dance every year."

With Buckner making it clear that he’s tired of losing and wants to return to winning football, the list of contenders showing interest could be extensive.

The Colts certainly lack blockbuster assets, but there are plenty of veterans that can at least net them something meaningful in a trade. Multiple veterans have been dealt for late Day 3 picks, and one player that Dodds could listen to offers for is defensive tackle Grover Stewart.

Assuming Buckner is moved, Stewart could follow right behind him with multiple contenders needing help on their defensive line. Stewart is a 10-year veteran who has been a steady force for the Colts' defense and could realistically be had via trade.

Richardson could likely be acquired at a low cost since he's been known league-wide to be available following the Colts signing quarterback Daniel Jones to a two-year contract last offseason. With several teams facing long-term uncertainty at quarterback, a non-contending club could look to take a flier on Richardson's high ceiling.

The 2027 NFL Draft quarterback class is looking bleaker by the week, with prospects either regressing or likely opting to remain in school. If that holds true, a quarterback-needy team could look to buy low on a player like Richardson.

With Jalen Hurts placed on season-ending injured reserve, the Philadelphia Eagles are in desperate need of quarterback help for the remainder of the year. Backup Tanner McKee has shown flashes, but his skill set isn't yet at the level required to replicate Hurts' production.

Richardson offers a similar playing style to Hurts and could likely be acquired for as low as a late-Day 3 pick. General Manager Howie Roseman has consistently been aggressive around the trade deadline and has a proven track record of buying low on high-upside players.