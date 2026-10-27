National Football League
Reunion In The Bay: 49ers Reportedly Land DT DeForest Buckner From Colts In Trade
National Football League

Reunion In The Bay: 49ers Reportedly Land DT DeForest Buckner From Colts In Trade

Updated Oct. 27, 2026 5:10 p.m. ET

DeForest Buckner is heading back to where it all started.

The Indianapolis Colts are trading the three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle to the San Francisco 49ers for a 2027 fourth-round pick, according to The Ringer.

The deal came hours after the Colts sent guard Quenton Nelson to the Seattle Seahawks, a sign that Indianapolis is fully committing to selling ahead of the Nov. 10 trade deadline. 

The Colts fired general manager Chris Ballard after a 26-20 Week 6 loss to the previously winless Tennessee Titans dropped them to 2-4. They fell to 2-5 with their loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. 

Buckner was drafted with the seventh overall pick by the 49ers in 2016 out of Oregon, and he spent his first four seasons there. He was named the team’s MVP in 2019, when the 49ers reached the Super Bowl. 

San Francisco traded him to Indianapolis the following March for the No. 13 overall pick, which it used on defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw.

Buckner, 32, has been productive again this season after neck surgery cut his 2025 campaign short. He has 31 tackles, four sacks, a fumble recovery and three passes defended in seven games. He's also 14th in pressures (20) among defensive tackles, per Pro Football Focus.

The 6-1 49ers needed help up front after injuries depleted their defensive line as star pass rusher Nick Bosa has missed five games due to a calf strain and Alfred Collins is out for the season due to a torn patellar tendon. 

The move continues a trend of San Francisco bringing back familiar faces after it reunited with linebacker Dre Greenlaw and wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. this past offseason. Buckner now returns to a 49ers team chasing a Super Bowl, the same goal it had when it traded him away six years ago.

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