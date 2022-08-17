National Football League
Will Daniel Jones be unseated as the Giants' QB1?
National Football League

Will Daniel Jones be unseated as the Giants' QB1?

3 hours ago

Daniel Jones' job security is in an incredibly precarious place as he heads into his fourth year as an NFL quarterback.

The New York Giants QB has become known more for turnovers than anything else during his first few seasons, and unless he strings together a showing that deviates from his normative output, his time as a starter may be approaching its limit.

The end of his road, in fact, could come sooner rather than later. New Giants coach Brian Daboll has announced that Jones will split first-team repetitions with backup QB Tyrod Taylor in upcoming practices. 

Per SNY's Connor Hughes, Daboll's decision is not "an indictment" on Jones, but more of an open opportunity for Taylor. But "The Herd" host Colin Cowherd is not buying the assuredness that Daboll is trying to convey surrounding his QB1.

Will Daniel Jones or Tyrod Taylor be named Giants' QB1?

Will Daniel Jones or Tyrod Taylor be named Giants' QB1?
Colin Cowherd reacts to a report that Tyrod Taylor will get some first-team reps during practices along with incumbent starter Daniel Jones.

"I try to be non-snarky," Cowherd said, "but the Chargers aren't splitting reps with Justin Herbert. The Bengals are not with Joe Burrow. Houston's not splitting reps with Davis Mills. You know they're not splitting reps with Josh Allen, Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Derek Carr. Would you split reps with Kirk Cousins?

"I don't think you would with Tua Tagovailoa. The teams splitting reps are Seattle, Carolina, maybe Pittsburgh, and the New York Giants. You don't have a quarterback. Listen, Jimmy Garoppolo got the 49ers to the Super Bowl, and they haven't even given him a playbook. It's over for him, and they don't even know if Trey Lance is good. Mac Jones, Justin Fields aren't splitting reps. I mean, come on, it's like Year 3 or 4. They don't love their quarterback."

Jones was solid in his preseason debut with the team, completing 6-of-10 passes for 69 yards. Taylor did him one better by tossing a TD to complement 129 yards on a 13-of-21 clip in New York's 23-21 win over the Patriots.

Taylor's performance certainly had onlookers chirping, and he apparently impressed Daboll as well. And while the first-year coach isn't entirely revealing his QB plans for the future, Taylor is lurking in the background and could position himself to usurp Jones on the depth chart.

