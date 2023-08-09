National Football League Will Dak Prescott lead the league in interceptions again? Odds, predictions Published Aug. 9, 2023 7:58 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Apparently, odds are, Dak Prescott could be in for another turnover-filled season.

What are the chances that the Dallas Cowboys quarterback will lead the league in interceptions this upcoming season? Currently, Fanduel Sportsbook has Prescott at +1000 to accomplish the unfortunate feat, trailing only the Bills' Josh Allen (+900), the Rams' Matthew Stafford (+900), the Bears' Justin Fields (+900) and the Bucs' Baker Mayfield (+900).

Cincinnati's Joe Burrow is also slotted at +1000.

Prescott had a combined 14 interceptions in 2020 and 2021 combined, before leading the league in picks last season with 15. Over the course of his career, he has a total of 65 regular-season INTs in 97 starts and five in six postseason starts.

The turnover discussion has reared its ugly head this week after Prescott was intercepted three times at training camp on Tuesday, including twice by star corner Trevon Diggs.

FOX Sports betting analyst Geoff Schwartz weighed in on Prescott's picks, and he's confident that the Cowboys' QB won't lead the league in interceptions for a second consecutive season.

"'How concerning are Patrick Mahomes' interceptions in training camp'" read multiple headlines a week into the 2018 training camp news cycle. Mahomes threw for 50 touchdowns to just 12 interceptions in an MVP season after those worrisome reports from training camp. While I’m not comparing Prescott to Mahomes, it’s worth using the overreaction to training camp turnovers as a lesson. During camp, a veteran QB such as Prescott will be working on specific things each day, and some turnovers might occur while trying to target receivers or work on certain route concepts. Some interceptions thrown in practice are late heaves down the field after a quarterback would be sacked in a game. We know turnovers fluctuate yearly, and Prescott has not been a turnover machine in his career. I would not expect him to lead the league in interceptions."

Still, Prescott's recent propensity to turn the ball over — in training camp and last season — could be why Colin Cowherd said this week that the defensive side of the ball will represent the backbone of the Cowboys this season.

"I believe the Cowboys defense will be the cornerstone of the franchise this year," Cowherd said. "I think they have a very good defense with multiple elite players. Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs — these are really unique players."

As for Diggs, Fanduel Sportsbook has given him the seventh-best odds to lead the league in interceptions (+1600).

