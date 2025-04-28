Will Ashton Jeanty, 2025 draft RB class change the complexion of the NFL?

National Football League
Published Apr. 28, 2025 2:22 p.m. ET
Henry McKenna
Henry McKenna
NFL Reporter

There was no shortage of excitement ahead of the NFL Draft about the running backs. 

Maybe you noticed the love for the star ball-carriers beyond the obvious ones: Ashton Jeanty and Omarion Hampton. But … maybe you missed it, which would be understandable, given the way the NFL has — or had — treated the position in recent years. Over the past five years, the running-backs-don’t-matter sentiment showed up on draft day and in free agency. It was hard to take RB hype too seriously.

But then the Eagles won the Super Bowl on the back of Saquon Barkley and the offensive line. It was a team effort, yes. But Saquon was the centerpiece. I get it: That defense is incredible. And quarterback Jalen Hurts is among my favorite players in the NFL. But Hurts played an efficiency game in 2024 that helped him transcend into an elite tier. He could afford to throw the ball sparingly because of Saquon. The Eagles won time of possession in 12 of their 17 regular-season games and led the NFL in time of possession (32:21). That's also because of Saquon. Those possession numbers help that defense in a big way. 

It’s a copycat league. You can bet teams wanted to use the draft to bulk up their offensive lines and acquire running backs who can help build contenders that look like the Eagles, who bullied the crap out of NFL defenses this year.

I think at least six running backs could emerge this year as their teams' RB1. If that’s the case, we’ll see 19% of the top jobs turn over to the class of 2025. Here are the top eight RBs selected (and a ninth guy who I think will strongly contend for a starting job), with FOX Sports draft analyst Rob Rang’s best-case comp

6th overall: Ashton Jeanty, Raiders — LaDanian Tomlinson
22nd overall: Omarion Hampton, ChargersJonathan Taylor
36th overall: Quinshon Judkins, BrownsJoe Mixon
38th overall: TreVeyon Henderson, PatriotsJosh Jacobs
60th overall: RJ Harvey, Broncos — Maurice Jones-Drew
83rd overall: Kaleb Johnson, SteelersNajee Harris
104th overall: Bhayshul Tuten, JaguarsKenneth Walker
105th overall: Cam Skattebo, GiantsNajee Harris
126th overall: Dylan Sampson, BrownsJames Cook

In terms of winning the starting jobs, we will probably see a rookie taking over for the Raiders, Chargers, Browns and Steelers. We’ll also see rookies in competition for the Giants and Jaguars’ spots. And these are only the chalk picks. Who knows which rookie will pop in camp? Could sixth-rounder Jaydon Blue win the wide-open job in Dallas? He's just one of many dark horses in this class.

The NFL drafted 25 rookie RBs. The number hasn't been that high since 2019. 

In the case of Skattebo or Tuten, it’s rare to see a fourth-round running back make a bid for a top job. The Giants have Tyrone Tracy Jr., an in-house developmental player and success story. Jacksonville has a smattering of talented but not tremendous players from the previous regime: Travis Etienne Jr. and Tank Bigsby

But listen to this: "[Sakattebo is] one of our favorite players in the draft — just the way he plays, the mentality he plays with, the toughness, the competitiveness, the grit," Giants GM Joe Schoenn said. "Good hands out of the backfield, as well. Just a darned good football player, so we were excited to get him."

And this about Tuten: "If you look at a 40 time and view that as an important piece of the puzzle, it certainly jumps off the page [at 4.32 seconds]," Jaguars GM James Gladstone said. "But that actually applies to his on-field speeds. Really being able to change the pace of the game is something that we’re really interested in. He was someone that I highlighted as a Day 3 priority for us."

So it’s clear that — even in Round 4 — teams were adding players they viewed as integral to their offensive plans for 2025. Maybe we see committees form around these rookies. Maybe they're bona fide starters. But the expectation is that they'll have a role.

Their talent isn't the only element of importance. This class of running backs is entering an NFL that’s more excited about the run game than it has been in years, with the Eagles, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions playing a run-first brand of football, which has opened things up for the passing game. And before, the resurgent rushing attacks felt like a trend, perhaps even short-lived. But with the Eagles winning a Super Bowl on the basis of their strong run game, it may very well be a trend with staying power. More teams are moving to build up that identity.

It’s the right moment for rookie runners to enter the NFL. It’s an elite class. That means these rookie running backs have the potential to serve as catalysts for a shift in the NFL. 

Prior to joining FOX Sports as an NFL reporter and columnist, Henry McKenna spent seven years covering the Patriots for USA TODAY Sports Media Group and Boston Globe Media. Follow him on Twitter at @henrycmckenna

