National Football League
Why 'Specimen' Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs Was One Of NFL's Best Week 3 Performers
National Football League

Why 'Specimen' Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs Was One Of NFL's Best Week 3 Performers

Published Sep. 28, 2026 8:00 p.m. ET

Week 3 of the NFL season delivered a rain-soaked upset in Washington and another dominant afternoon in Detroit, and Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski found their Employees of the Week in the middle of both.

Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs each delivered three-touchdown performances in Week 3, and Edelman and Gronkowski named them their Employees of the Week on the latest edition of "Gronk & Jules."

Edelman picked the Washington Commanders quarterback, while Gronkowski went with the Detroit Lions running back, making Gibbs the first player to be named Employee of the Week twice since the segment debuted in Week 1.

Rob Gronkowski's Employee Of The Week

Gronkowski went with Gibbs, who totaled 164 yards from scrimmage and scored three touchdowns in a 31-24 win over the New York Jets. 

"I'm going with Jahmyr Gibbs from Detroit," Gronkowski said. " The way he flashes across the field. 164 yards total, three touchdowns. This guy is just a specimen. He can take anything to the house at any time."

Gibbs carried 20 times for 99 yards and two rushing touchdowns and caught seven passes for 65 yards, including an 11-yard touchdown catch that put Detroit ahead for good in the fourth quarter. The performance pushed his season total to six touchdowns through three games and moved him past Billy Sims into second place on the Lions' all-time rushing touchdown list with 43, behind Barry Sanders' 99.

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It is the second time in three weeks Gronkowski has picked Gibbs for the honor. He also chose the Lions running back in Week 1, when Gibbs scored twice against the New Orleans Saints and became the sixth player in NFL history to reach 50 career touchdowns within his first 50 games. 

Gronkowski said before the season that he expected Gibbs to be a leading Offensive Player of the Year candidate.

"I actually had him winning Offensive Player of the Year in my preseason picks," Gronkowski said. "It's already three weeks. There's so much been happening, but he's my favorite running back in the NFL."

Julian Edelman's Employee Of The Week

Edelman chose Mariota after the quarterback completed 19 of 31 passes for 183 yards and three touchdowns, with no turnovers, in a 33-31 win over the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks. 

"That's a big-time win, beating the defending Super Bowl champs in a s---tyweather game," Edelman said. "You had three touchdowns, no turnovers. I love that. I'm giving the game ball to Marcus Mariota."

Mariota made his first start of the season in place of the injured Jayden Daniels, throwing touchdown passes to Rachaad White, Treylon Burks and Terry McLaurin in rainy conditions at Northwest Stadium. It was his first three-touchdown game since 2022.

Mariota and the Commanders play the Indianapolis Colts in London in Week 4. Gibbs and the Lions travel to face the Carolina Panthers.

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