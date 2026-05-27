Why Mark Schlereth Thinks Cowboys Should Be Favored To Win NFC East

The Dallas Cowboys missed the playoffs for a second straight season in 2025, going 7-9-1 in Brian Schottenheimer's first year as head coach. But that isn't stopping FOX Sports NFL analyst Mark Schlereth from being bullish about the Cowboys ahead of the 2026 season.

Schlereth not only thinks that Dallas can eclipse its projected win total of 9.5, but he wouldn't be surprised if the Cowboys usurped the Philadelphia Eagles and won the NFC East.

"I think they have plenty of talent. I think this is a football team that can dominate both lines of scrimmage," Schlereth said on "The Herd." "That, to me, says the Dallas Cowboys are frontrunners to win their division."

While the Cowboys invested in a heavy defensive roster, which includes No. 11 overall pick safety Caleb Downs and No. 23 overall pick Malachi Lawrence, Dallas also spent time redesigning its offensive line look. Already, the foundation of the offensive line is set up with Tyler Guyton, Tyler Smith, Cooper Beebe, Tyler Booker and Terrance Steele as the projected starters. However, their depth is what seems to be the game-changer for how they’ll perform this year with fourth-round pick Drew Shelton and T.J. Bass.

On the other side of the ball, the front seven emerged as a major storyline for the Cowboys this offseason. After last year's blockbuster trade of edge rusher Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers, Dallas struggled, finishing last in yards allowed per game. Now anchored by edge rushers Quinnen Williams and Kenny Clark, their offseason additions — edge rushers Rashan Gary from the Packers and Lawrence — make the Cowboys' front seven dangerous going into a difficult 2026 schedule.

Schlereth emphasized the importance of being talented at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball, and said that it will be a massive turning point for the Cowboys' success this season.

"You control both lines of scrimmage in the National Football League, you’re going to win a lot of football games. That’s what jumps off the page to me more than CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens," Schlerth said.

Wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens were two of the NFL’s best at their position in 2025 as they caught passes from quarterback Dak Prescott. Pickens finished third in the NFL in receiving yards with 1,429 and Lamb finished 11th with 1,077 despite his injuries.

With the Cowboys revamping their roster in a major way this offseason, their projected win total has climbed at some sports books. FanDuel Sportsbook has Dallas' win total set at 9.5 wins.

While that mark is one of the higher projected win totals in the league, Schlereth thinks the Cowboys will easily clear the mark of 9.5 wins.

"I’d hammer the over," Schlereth said. "One thing I will say about the Dallas Cowboys is … where they have invested is a young offensive line that can hammer people, they can beat up on people, and now they’ve invested defensively in their front seven."