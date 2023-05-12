National Football League Who has the smoothest road to the NFC East Title? Dallas or Philly? Published May. 12, 2023 6:21 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Two of the most enticing Week 1 matchups to be revealed during NFL's schedule release Thursday involve what should be the teams that battle for supremacy in the NFC East — the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Cowboys open Week 1 against the New York Giants, while the Eagles face the New England Patriots. In Week 2, the Cowboys will face another test as they welcome Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets, while the Eagles will host the Minnesota Vikings.

The anticipation is high for both the Cowboys and the Eagles this season, as both teams will make multiple appearances on FOX's America's Game of the Week. And that makes sense, as the Eagles went 14-3 and advanced all the way to the Super Bowl last season, while the Cowboys were also a playoff team at 12-5.

On "Undisputed," Shannon Sharpe deliberated whether the Cowboys or Eagles have the smoothest road to an NFC East title. The answer? It's murky.

"The Eagles have the toughest schedule, and the Cowboys are tied for the fourth-toughest schedule," Sharpe said. "There are really no easy routes because there are 17 landmines you have to navigate."

The Cowboys have two grueling four-game stretches — the first of which includes the Seattle Seahawks and Eagles at home, followed by the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins on the road. The second stretch starts on the road against the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Chargers before a bye, then picks back up with a home game against the Los Angeles Rams and a road game against the Eagles.

"When looking at the Cowboys, they had the easiest schedule last year, and how'd that work out? They didn't get hardened, and when they got to the playoffs, they were one and done. You have to be seasoned."

The Eagles have a tough five-game stretch, going on the road to play the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs before a two-game home stretch against the Bills and 49ers, then hitting the road again to visit the Cowboys and Seahawks.

"That's consecutive. That isn't spread out throughout the schedule. Chiefs, Bills, Niners, Cowboys, Seahawks," Sharpe said.

Even tougher for the Eagles? That season-opener against the Patriots will also be "Tom Brady Day" in Foxboro.

Just like last season, the NFC East is projected to be tough, starting with Philadelphia and Dallas at the top, who both have a very challenging road ahead of them.

Who will end the season on top? The 17 game-season will have to tell.

