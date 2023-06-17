National Football League Who are the best QB-WR duos ahead of the 2023 NFL season? Published Jun. 17, 2023 8:43 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The NFL season is right around the corner, which means it's time to get some positional rankings done before the start of the new year.

The 2022 season featured many outstanding air game duos, as several quarterbacks and receivers benefited from the player they were either throwing the ball to or catching a pass from.

FOX Sports' Emmanuel Acho went a step further, sharing who he believes are the top-five quarterback-wide receiver duos in the league ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.

Let's get to it!

5. Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs

Key stats: The Bills' star duo has connected for 338 receptions on 484 targets for 4,189 yards and 29 touchdowns in the 49 regular-season games that they've played together. With Allen's help, Diggs has recorded at least 100 receptions in all three seasons he has played in Buffalo. A three-time Pro Bowler, Diggs also led the NFL in both receptions and receiving yards in his first season with Allen, recording 127 receptions for 1,535 yards in 2020.

Allen, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, made a statistical leap and solidified his place among the league's elite quarterbacks due in part to Diggs. Allen was seventh in passing yards (4,283) and second in passing touchdowns (35) last season. He hasn't finished worse than eighth (passing yards) or seventh (passing TDs) in those categories in the past three seasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

Acho's thoughts: "Since Allen has teamed up with Diggs, Diggs has been an All-Pro caliber talent. Josh Allen's résumé speaks for itself. He's going to be in the running for MVP."

4. Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown

Key stats: The first season between the Eagles' young stars was a great one. Brown recorded 78 receptions (on 128 targets) from Hurts for 1,296 yards and 10 touchdowns in the 15 games they played alongside one another. Brown finished fourth in the league in receiving yards with 1,496 as a result, recording 16.6 yards per reception on throws from Hurts and securing 66.7% of his receptions from Hurts for a first down.

While Hurts did a lot of his damage on the ground in 2022, he was also among the league's best passers, ranking 10th in passing yards (3,701) and fourth in passer rating (101.5) by the year's end.

Acho's thoughts: "You guys saw what they did last year. It wasn't just a fluke. If you just watched the Super Bowl, then everything they did over the course of the season really materialized in the biggest game of the season."

Emmanuel Acho's top QB-WR duos in the NFL

3. Miami Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill

Key stats: The Dolphins also had a big first season from their QB-WR duo in 2022. Hill had 88 receptions (on 126 targets) from Tagovailoa for 1,299 yards and seven touchdowns in 13 games played together. When Tagovailoa and Hill connected, it often led to big plays. Nearly a quarter (21) of Hill's receptions from Tagovailoa went for at least 20 yards, and Hill had three receptions that went for at least 50 yards. Hill finished second in receiving yards this past season with 1,710.

Hill's arrival in Miami in 2022 helped Tagovailoa take a statistical jump. Tagovailoa led the league in passer rating (105.5) as well as yards per attempt (8.9) last season.

Acho's thoughts: "Just think about what Tyreek Hill gave last year as a receiver. He had over 1,700 yards. Many people thought he might break the single-season receiving record. I believe he can do so this season."

2. Minnesota Vikings' Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson

Key stats: No duo has been more dominant statistically in their first three seasons together than Cousins and Jefferson. Since the Vikings drafted him in 2020, Jefferson has recorded 318 receptions (on 465 targets) from Cousins for 4,767 yards and 25 touchdowns in 50 games. Jefferson has often had big gains on his receptions from Cousins, recording five 50-plus receptions all-time and turning 66% of all his catches from Cousins into first downs. That's why he led the league in receiving last season (1,809 yards). Additionally, the duo has been tough to stop in the red zone, as Jefferson has recorded 16 red-zone touchdowns from his QB over the past three seasons.

Cousins has ranked in the upper echelon of QBs in both passing yards and passing touchdowns in all three seasons he has played with Jefferson, finishing fourth in yards (4,547) and fifth in touchdowns (29) last season.

Acho's thoughts: "Justin Jefferson has been an absolute beast since he jumped into the National Football League. I read an article recently that said many think he might end up as one of the greatest receivers — or even the greatest receiver — of all time. Kirk Cousins has done a phenomenal job at helping him excel in his career, and vice versa."

1. Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase

Key stats: The duo continued their dominance from LSU the moment Chase took the field for the first time in the NFL in 2021. Chase boasts 165 receptions (on 256 targets) from Burrow for 2,452 yards and 22 touchdowns in 28 games. When Burrow and Chase link up, it often means that they're moving the chains, as 67.9% of Chase's receptions from Burrow have resulted in first downs. Chase also has seven receptions that went for 50-plus yards since 2021, helping him finish fourth in receiving yards (1,455) as a rookie.

Burrow has turned into one of the league's best quarterbacks with Chase at his side, ranking second in passing touchdowns (35) and fifth in passing yards (4,475) last season en route to Cincy's second consecutive AFC North title.

Acho's thoughts: "It's very simple. They're a tandem that's lasted through college. Whenever Joe Burrow sees Ja'Marr Chase out wide and in a one-one battle, he gives him a very simple signal. That signal says, 'I'm about to throw you the ball.' And Ja'Marr Chase always catches it."

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League Cincinnati Bengals Minnesota Vikings

share