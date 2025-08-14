National Football League Who Are The 10 Highest-Paid NFL Players Entering The 2025 Season? Published Aug. 16, 2025 3:38 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes may have won two Super Bowls in the past three seasons, but he's not one of the 10 highest-paid players in the NFL in terms of average annual value (AAV).

In some cases, talent doesn't equate to money. For others, however, constant production has certainly led to big pay days. This offseason has been one for the books, and a lot of money has exchanged hands this summer.

That said, we rounded up the highest-paid players in the league entering the 2025 season.

10 Highest-Paid NFL Players Entering The 2025 Season

Lamar Jackson #8 during the 2025 NFL preseason at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on August 7, 2025. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Some players unfortunately see drops in their production after signing long-term, big-money contracts. Jackson, however, isn't one of those players. He signed a five-year extension worth $260 million in April 2023 and followed that up with an MVP-winning season. He then improved once again in 2024, throwing for a career-high 4,172 yards and 41 touchdowns last season, although he fell short of a third MVP award.

Justin Herbert #10 during mandatory minicamp at The Bolt in El Segundo, California on June 12, 2025. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Getty Images)

Herbert signed a five-year, $262 million deal in the summer of 2023 before enduring a porous season that was cut short after he fractured his right index finger. Herbert bounced back in 2024, leading the Chargers back to the playoffs. Herbert is now entering his sixth NFL season and is still in search of his first postseason victory.

Brock Purdy #13 during practice at SAP Performance Facility in Santa Clara, California on August 4, 2025. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Purdy was a consistent cog in the 49ers' run to Super Bowl LVIII in 2024. He signed a five-year, $265 million deal in May, and now that he has his long-term money, it's time to show that he can lead a team. It'll be especially important for the 49ers' success this season, as they moved on from wide receiver Deebo Samuel and will be without wideout Brandon Aiyuk until at least Week 6. Therefore, the extent of Purdy's individual ability will finally be determined.

Jared Goff #16 during a game at Ford Field in Detroit on January 18, 2025. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Goff signed a four-year contract worth $212 million in May 2024. It was a respectable nod from the Lions, who rebuilt around Goff and are now contending with him at the epicenter of their system. Last season, Goff led the Lions to a franchise-best 15 wins, throwing for 4,629 yards and a career-high 37 touchdowns. It'll be interesting to see how Goff fairs now that former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has moved on to become the Chicago Bears' head coach.

Tua Tagovailoa #1 prior to a preseason game at Soldier Field in Chicago on August 10, 2025. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Tagovailoa signed his four-year, $212 million extension in July 2024 following a season in which he threw for a career-high 4,624 yards and 29 touchdowns, but his career has been marred by a bevvy of unfortunate concussions, and he sustained one last season that forced him to miss four games early in the season. When he returned, he wasn't his normal, dynamic self, as his yards per pass attempt dropped to 7.1 and his yards per completion dropped to 9.5. To make good on his contract, Tagovailoa will have to remain healthy and return to his old form.

Trevor Lawrence #16 during a preseason game at Everbank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida on August 9, 2025. (Photo by Logan Bowles/Getty Images)

Lawrence was one of those players whose production dipped after he signed a big extension — after inking a five-year, $275 million deal in July 2024, he threw for a career-low 204.5 yards per game. His season was shortened to just 10 games by a pair of injuries (an AC joint sprain in his left shoulder and a concussion), but those injuries came after the dip in play, so it'll be interesting if Lawrence can return to the form he showed early in his career. It'll help to have a new coaching regime in Jacksonville — with offensive-minded head coach Liam Coen coming over from Tampa Bay.

Joe Burrow #9 during a preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on August 7, 2025. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

After signing a five-year, $275 million deal, Burrow played just 10 games in the 2023 season because of a wrist injury. Last year, though, he reminded everyone just how valuable he is, leading the NFL with 4,918 yards and 43 passing touchdowns — numbers that certainly would have won him MVP honors had his team not severely underachieved.

Jordan Love #10 during a preseason game at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on August 9, 2025. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

The Packers took a leap of faith, signing Love to a four-year, $220 million deal after just one season with him as their starter. It was a pretty impressive campaign in 2023; Love threw for 4,159 yards and 32 touchdowns and led the Packers to the NFC divisional round. Things came back down to earth in 2024, however, as Love threw for 3,389 yards and 25 scores. He was playing through an MCL sprain and a groin injury, so that could be to blame for the dip in play. This season, he'll have to prove if it truly was the injuries holding him back from being a perennial superstar.

Josh Allen #17 after a preseason game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York on August 9, 2025. (Photo by Bryan Bennett/Getty Images)

Allen, one of the most talented quarterbacks in the league, won the 2024 NFL MVP award after signing a six-year, $330 million extension with the Bills in the offseason. Last season was especially impressive for Allen because he lost top wide receiver Stefon Diggs and still shined with a combined 40 touchdowns. The only thing missing from Allen's résumé is a Super Bowl appearance — and victory.

Dak Prescott #4 during Day 12 of training camp at Staybridge Suites Oxnard in Oxnard, California on August 7, 2025. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

It's fitting that Prescott tops this list, as he is the quarterback for the NFL's most extravagant team. It's also ironic, as owner Jerry Jones isn't exactly complying to pay another one of their stars, Micah Parsons. Prescott signed a four-year, $240 million deal on the first Sunday of the 2024 NFL season. Maybe Jones will do the same with Parsons this season? Prescott was impressive in the season before signing his extension. In 2023, he completed an NFL-best 410 passes, and led the league with 36 touchdowns. Last year, however, his completion percentage dropped five points to 64.7%. He threw for a career-low 10.7 yards per completion, before sustaining a season-ending hamstring injury. With the addition of wide receiver George Pickens to a receiving core that already has CeeDee Lamb, Prescott should have every opportunity to show why he's the highest-paid quarterback in the league this season.

