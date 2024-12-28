National Football League Who are the 10 greatest San Francisco 49ers of all time? Updated Dec. 28, 2024 2:24 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

FOX Sports Research

Few, if any, NFL franchises can match the history, success, and overall talent of the San Francisco 49ers.

Tied with the Dallas Cowboys for the third-most Super Bowl wins in NFL history with five, the 49ers were undoubtedly the most successful team of the 1980s, collecting four of their five titles in that span. Looking at the overall history of the franchise, they also have a remarkable 29 players in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, with more potentially coming in the very near future.

Here are the 10 greatest 49ers of all time.

ADVERTISEMENT

10. WR Terrell Owens

1996-2010; 1996-2003 with SF

Owens spent the first eight seasons of his legendary career in San Francisco, becoming a Pro Bowler for the first time in his fifth season in the NFL. When all was said and done, T.O. made the Pro Bowl in each of his last five seasons with the Niners. For his tenure in San Fran, he averaged over 1,000 yards per season with 10 touchdowns, making him one of the most feared receiving threats in the league. He also made three consecutive First-Team All-Pros from 2000 through the 2002 seasons. He was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.

9. LB Patrick Willis

2007-2014, all with SF

Willis' San Francisco and NFL tenure were on the shorter side, with the fearsome linebacker playing just eight seasons, all with the Niners. Even with that, he dominated from the beginning. Willis made the Pro Bowl in each of his first seven seasons in the league, and earned All-Pro nods in each of his first six seasons. In his rookie season, the Ole Miss product was named a First-Team All-Pro, Defensive Rookie of the Year, and Pro Bowler, while leading the league in tackles. He was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2024.

8. RB Frank Gore

2005-2020; 2005-2014 with SF

The ageless wonder, Frank Gore, delivered for the Niners setting multiple team records. His 11,073 rushing yards with the team, 212 rushing yards in an individual game, nine 100-yard games during the 2006 season, and 1,695 rushing yards during the 2006 season are all team records that still stand today. When all was said and done, Gore made five Pro Bowls with San Fran, and accumulated an impressive 75 total touchdowns, cementing his place in history with the team that drafted him.

7. RB Roger Craig

1983-1993; 1983-1990 with SF

Craig was a do-it-all back before that became a popular trend among tailbacks. In 1985, he led the NFC with 92 receptions, earning a Pro Bowl for his troubles. His best year, however, came in 1988, when he led the NFC with 2,036 scrimmage yards, earning him a Pro Bowl, First-Team All-Pro, and AP Offensive Player of the Year, while also finishing third in MVP. Although his tenure with the Niners was short, Craig made it count ultimately winning three Super Bowls and becoming a member of the Hall of Fame's All 1980s team.

6. DL Bryant Young

1994-2007, all with SF

One of the least-talked-about greats from San Francisco, Young did it all on defense for the Niners. The 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee played his entire 14-year career with San Francisco ultimately making four Pro Bowls, making four All-Pro teams and, in 1999, winning Comeback Player of the Year. During that season, the veteran defensive lineman collected 11 sacks, five passes defended, and 19 tackles for loss. In his career, he accumulated an eye-popping 89.5 sacks and 93 tackles for loss and won the 1994 Super Bowl with the team.

5. DB Jimmy Johnson

1961-1976, all with SF

Regarded as one of the best man-to-man defenders in NFL history, Johnson was selected to five Pro Bowls over his long 16-year career with the 49ers. Moreover, he also earned an All-Pro selection in five different seasons. In 1994, Johnson was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame after collecting 47 interceptions, seven fumble recoveries, and two defensive touchdowns during his storied NFL career.

4. DB Ronnie Lott

1981-1994; 1981-1990 with SF

Perhaps the hardest-hitting defensive back in NFL history, Lott would make offensive players keep their heads on a swivel when they crossed the middle of the field. Patrolling that arera, Lott corralled 51 career interceptions with the Niners, twice leading the league in picks, and returned five of those 51 interceptions for touchdowns. Impressively, Lott was named an First-Team All-Pro as a rookie, leading the league with three pick-sixes. He was a part of four San Francisco Super Bowl wins, was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, as well as the 49ers' Team Hall of Fame, and had his No. 42 jersey retired. Lott was a monster in his 10 years in San Francisco.

3. QB Steve Young

1985-1999; 1987-1999 with SF

One of the best quarterbacks in NFL history, Young is also an iconic 49ers great. The athletic lefty collected three Super Bowl titles, winning Super Bowl MVP in Super Bowl XXIX, won two NFL MVPs, made six All-Pro teams, led the NFL in passing touchdowns four different seasons, and made seven Pro Bowls. He also had his No. 8 jersey retired by the Niners and was eventually inducted into both the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the San Francisco 49ers Hall of Fame. Not as talked about – he only had four seasons with double-digit interceptions, leading a prominent passing offense.

2. QB Joe Montana

1979-1994; 1979-1992 with SF

The player who some still call the G.O.A.T, Montana famously won four Super Bowls with the 49ers without losing a single time his team made the big game, and won Super Bowl MVP in three of those games. Moreover, his 122 pass attempts in the Super Bowl without an interception are still a record to this day. Montana was as accurate as any passer, leading the league in completion percentage in five different seasons. That led to the QB collecting two NFL MVPs, as well as being selected to eight Pro Bowls and three All-Pro teams.

1. WR Jerry Rice

1985-2004; 1985-2000 with SF

The unquestioned best receiver in NFL history, Rice was dominant during his time in San Francisco. He led the league in receiving yards six separate times with the Niners, while also leading in receiving touchdowns in six different seasons as well. His average season line was an absurdly-good 80 receptions, 1,203 receiving yards, and 11 receiving touchdowns. His 1987 season is still one for the record books with Rice producing 22 receiving touchdowns, a record that stood until Randy Moss broke it in 2007 with 23 receiving touchdowns. Rice would ultimately win three Super Bowls, make 12 Pro Bowls, nine All-Pro teams, and two AP Offensive Player of the Years with the team. That would lead to a well-deserved induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2010.

Honorable mentions:

DT Leo Nomellini

WR Dwight Clark

OL Randy Cross

DE/LB Charles Haley

OT Bob St. Clair

LB David Wilcox

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League San Francisco 49ers





share