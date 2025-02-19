National Football League Who are the 10 best NFL free agents available on defense? Updated Feb. 19, 2025 12:53 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NFL season may be over, but that doesn't mean the NFL world is going quiet. The NFL Draft is right around the corner and before that comes NFL free agency.

On March 10 at noon ET, free agents may begin talking with new teams, and at 4 p.m. ET on March 12, signings can begin with the start of the new league year.

So, who are the 10 best free agents on each side of the ball? The top 10 offensive free agents can be found here. Now it's time to look at the top defensive free agents.

Here is the cream of the crop as free agency draws closer.

Top 10 best defensive NFL free agents

10. Milton Williams, DT

The first player on the list comes from the Super Bowl champion Eagles, who flexed their pass-rushing muscles in the playoffs. Williams was a huge part of that, racking up pressure all season long and eventually ending the regular season with 40 total pressures, 19th among all defensive tackles, per Pro Football Focus (PFF). That number led to six sacks, 17th among all DTs. Williams is the type of player who could grab a larger role elsewhere and see his play flourish with more snaps.

If there is ever a season to perform at your best, it is right before you hit free agency — and that is what Murphy did. He earned his first Pro Bowl nod this season on the back of his six interceptions, which is almost as many as he had the previous three seasons combined (7). Moreover, he was the only player in the NFL in 2024 to have more than five tackles for loss AND more than five interceptions, making him an elite player at the line of scrimmage and down the field.

8. Khalil Mack, EDGE

Mack is perhaps the biggest name on the list to the average fan, but his production took a tumble on the stat sheet in 2024. His six sacks were the fewest in a season in which he played at least 10 games since his rookie year, when he ended with just four. Still, in the right fit, he could play less and be more fresh for situational pass-rushing snaps. Mack made the Pro Bowl in 2024, mostly due to his 15 QB hits and nine passes defended.

7. Osa Odighizuwa, DT

Odighizuwa had a fantastic year for Dallas in 2024. He accumulated seven sacks from the interior defensive tackle spot, placing him 12th among defensive linemen according to PFF. He also rated third in total pressures and fourth in hits. Most impressive of all, though, is how good Odighizuwa is on all three downs. His ability to play both the run and the pass sets him up to become a very important part of any defense.

6. Charvarius Ward, CB

A year after making the All-Pro second team and becoming a Pro Bowler, Ward took a step back in 2024. In 2023, he registered 23 passes defended to lead the NFL. In 2024, however, he put up just seven, due to the fact he played in just 12 games. A large chunk, if not all, of that drop-off can be traced to the unimaginable tragedy he faced when he lost his 1-year-old daughter in October. In 2025, Ward will be playing in a new city and may be able to get back to his stellar play in 2023, making him one of the more underrated free agents on the list.

The lesser known of the Jets' starting cornerbacks, Reed was dynamic playing opposite of Sauce Gardner. The best thing about Reed is how consistent he has been in his career. In his last six seasons, Reed has posted a PFF grade of 70 or higher, putting him in the top quarter of DBs. He also excels in run defense when he comes up to make the tackle. His 55 solo tackles in 2024 were 27th-best among all cornerbacks in the NFL. If he repeats that level of play, he should be a great addition for any defensive backfield.

4. Jevon Holland, S

Miami's defense had some issues in 2024, but Holland was one of the main pieces holding the team together. Holland is a fantastic player against the run, totaling 62 tackles in 2024, 42 of which came of the solo variety. His play in coverage declined a bit, though, ending his year with just four pass breakups and no interceptions. Still, no matter where he ends up, Holland's play against the run makes him a top player at his position.

3. Josh Sweat, EDGE

One of the best defensive players on this year's Super Bowl-winning team, Sweat should see a massive payday in March. He finished the year with 10.5 sacks combined between the playoffs and the regular season, tying for 15th-most in the entire league in that span. Overall, he finished with 37 hurries in the regular season, 18th-most at his position. That puts him in excellent position to cash in as one of, if not the top pass rusher on the market.

2. Nick Bolton, LB

Bolton is as physical of a linebacker as you will find in the game today. That has resulted in him having a real nose for the ball and racking up tackle numbers. This past season, he posted 126 tackles and was one of just 28 players to have more than 125 tackles last season (regular season and postseason combined). Moreover, he is one of just two players to total more than 125 tackles and 13 or more tackles for loss, joining Eagles LB Zack Baun. Bolton is going to get paid big money.

1. Zack Baun, LB

One of the biggest bargains in the NFL this past season, Baun will get his payday this offseason. He posted 184 tackles combined between the regular and postseason, which is the most in the entire league. His PFF grade of 90.1 was second among all linebackers and his five forced fumbles were the most in the NFC. Perhaps most impressively, Baun is one of only two players in 2024 to record 150 tackles, more than 10 tackles for loss and five or more forced fumbles in the regular season in 2024.

Honorable mention

