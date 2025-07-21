When does the 2025 NFL season start? First game, schedule
The 2025 NFL preseason is just around the corner which means NFL Week 1 will be here before you know it! Stay up to date with everything you need to know about the start of the football season, including the biggest Week 1 games.
When does the 2025 NFL Season start?
The 2025 NFL Season will start with the Dallas Cowboys facing the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia on Thursday, September 4 at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.
Other Week 1 Games
Week 1 will also feature this season's first international game, as the Los Angeles Chargers will host a game against the Kansas City Chiefs in São Paulo, Brazil on Friday, September 5.
The first Monday Night Football game of the year will feature the Minnesota Vikings traveling to the Chicago Bears on Monday, September 8 at 8:15 p.m. ET.
Here is the rest of the Week 1 schedule.
When does the 2025 NFL Preseason start?
The 2025 NFL Preseason begins with the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game on Thursday, July 31st at 8 p.m. ET. The Los Angeles Chargers will face off against the Detroit Lions on NBC.
When was the 2025 NFL Schedule Release?
The 2025 NFL schedule was released on Wednesday, May 14 at 8 p.m. ET. It was released live on NFL Network and streaming on NFL+.
How is the NFL schedule determined?
The NFL has detailed rules about how the schedule comes together. Check out the specifics below:
- Each team plays 17 regular season games.
- Each team receives a bye week.
- Teams alternate seasons where they host nine regular season games and one preseason game or eight regular season games and two preseason games.
- Each team has six games against divisional opponents - two against each team, one at home and one on the road.
- Each team has four games against teams from a division within its conference - two games at home and two on the road.
- Each team has four games against teams from a division in the other conference - two games at home and two on the road.
- Each team has two games against teams from the two remaining divisions in its own conference - one game at home and one on the road. Matchups are based on division ranking from the previous season.
- The 17th game for each team is an additional game against a non-conference opponent from a division that the team is not scheduled to play. Matchups are based on division ranking from the previous season.
2025 NFL Schedule Opponents
Below is a list of who each team will be playing this season, home and away:
AFC East
Home: Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles
Away: Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Houston Texans
Home: Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Chargers, Washington Commanders
Away: Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Indianapolis Colts
Home: Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Denver Broncos, Dallas Cowboys
Away: Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jacksonville Jaguars
Home: Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Las Vegas Raiders, New York Giants
Away: Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tennessee Titans
AFC North
Home: Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Houston Texans, Los Angeles Rams
Away: Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, Kansas City Chiefs
Home: Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Miami Dolphins, Indianapolis Colts, Seattle Seahawks
Away: Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Los Angeles Chargers
Home: Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Jacksonville Jaguars, Arizona Cardinals
Away: Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, Denver Broncos
Home: Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh Steelers, Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, Tennessee Titans, San Francisco 49ers
Away: Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh Steelers, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Las Vegas Raiders
AFC South
Home: Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Arizona Cardinals, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, San Francisco 49ers, Buffalo Bills, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Away: Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Baltimore Ravens
Home: Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Arizona Cardinals, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, San Francisco 49ers, Miami Dolphins, Atlanta Falcons
Away: Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Pittsburgh Steelers
Home: Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, New York Jets, Carolina Panthers
Away: Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, Arizona Cardinals, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, San Francisco 49ers, Cincinnati Bengals
Home: Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints
Away: Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Arizona Cardinals, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, San Francisco 49ers, Cleveland Browns
AFC West
Home: Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, Baltimore Ravens, Detroit Lions
Away: Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants, Tennessee Titans, Buffalo Bills
Home: Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, Pittsburgh Steelers, Minnesota Vikings
Away: Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants, Tennessee Titans, Miami Dolphins
Home: Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants, Tennessee Titans, Cincinnati Bengals, Green Bay Packers
Away: Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, New York Jets
Home: Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants, Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, Chicago Bears
Away: Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, New England Patriots
NFC East
Home: Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Washington Commanders, Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams
Away: Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Washington Commanders, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Home: Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Las Vegas Raiders, Seattle Seahawks
Away: Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings, Miami Dolphins, Atlanta Falcons
Home: New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings, Arizona Cardinals
Away: New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Las Vegas Raiders, New York Jets, Carolina Panthers
Home: Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings, San Francisco 49ers
Away: Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Las Vegas Raiders, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints
NFC North
Home: Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Away: Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams
Home: Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, Atlanta Falcons
Away: Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers, Los Angeles Chargers, Seattle Seahawks
Home: Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, Carolina Panthers
Away: Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers, Denver Broncos, Arizona Cardinals
Home: Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers, New Orleans Saints
Away: Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, Las Vegas Raiders, San Francisco 49ers
NFC South
Home: Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Arizona Cardinals, New England Patriots, New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles
Away: Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, Seattle Seahawks, Houston Texans, Detroit Lions
Home: Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, Seattle Seahawks, Washington Commanders
Away: Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Arizona Cardinals, New England Patriots, New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers, Indianapolis Colts, Minnesota Vikings
Home: Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, Seattle Seahawks, Dallas Cowboys
Away: Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Arizona Cardinals, New England Patriots, New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Green Bay Packers
Home: Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Arizona Cardinals, New England Patriots, New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers, New York Giants
Away: Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Tennessee Titans, Chicago Bears
NFC West
Home: Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Detroit Lions
Away: Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Baltimore Ravens, Philadelphia Eagles
Home: Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Minnesota Vikings
Away: Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Pittsburgh Steelers, Washington Commanders
Home: Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Green Bay Packers
Away: Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys
Home: Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Chicago Bears
Away: Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cleveland Browns, New York Giants
