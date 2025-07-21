National Football League When does the 2025 NFL season start? First game, schedule Published Jul. 23, 2025 1:48 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 NFL preseason is just around the corner which means NFL Week 1 will be here before you know it! Stay up to date with everything you need to know about the start of the football season, including the biggest Week 1 games.

When does the 2025 NFL Season start?

The 2025 NFL Season will start with the Dallas Cowboys facing the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia on Thursday, September 4 at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.

Other Week 1 Games

Week 1 will also feature this season's first international game, as the Los Angeles Chargers will host a game against the Kansas City Chiefs in São Paulo, Brazil on Friday, September 5.

The first Monday Night Football game of the year will feature the Minnesota Vikings traveling to the Chicago Bears on Monday, September 8 at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Here is the rest of the Week 1 schedule .

When does the 2025 NFL Preseason start?

The 2025 NFL Preseason begins with the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game on Thursday, July 31st at 8 p.m. ET. The Los Angeles Chargers will face off against the Detroit Lions on NBC.

When was the 2025 NFL Schedule Release?

The 2025 NFL schedule was released on Wednesday, May 14 at 8 p.m. ET. It was released live on NFL Network and streaming on NFL+.

How is the NFL schedule determined?

The NFL has detailed rules about how the schedule comes together. Check out the specifics below:

Each team plays 17 regular season games.

Each team receives a bye week.

Teams alternate seasons where they host nine regular season games and one preseason game or eight regular season games and two preseason games.

Each team has six games against divisional opponents - two against each team, one at home and one on the road.

Each team has four games against teams from a division within its conference - two games at home and two on the road.

Each team has four games against teams from a division in the other conference - two games at home and two on the road.

Each team has two games against teams from the two remaining divisions in its own conference - one game at home and one on the road. Matchups are based on division ranking from the previous season.

The 17th game for each team is an additional game against a non-conference opponent from a division that the team is not scheduled to play. Matchups are based on division ranking from the previous season.

2025 NFL Schedule Opponents

Below is a list of who each team will be playing this season, home and away:

AFC East

Buffalo Bills

Home: Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles

Away: Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Houston Texans

Miami Dolphins

Home: Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Chargers, Washington Commanders

Away: Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Indianapolis Colts

New York Jets

Home: Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Denver Broncos, Dallas Cowboys

Away: Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jacksonville Jaguars

New England Patriots

Home: Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Las Vegas Raiders, New York Giants

Away: Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tennessee Titans

AFC North

Baltimore Ravens

Home: Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Houston Texans, Los Angeles Rams

Away: Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, Kansas City Chiefs

Pittsburgh Steelers

Home: Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Miami Dolphins, Indianapolis Colts, Seattle Seahawks

Away: Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Los Angeles Chargers

Cincinnati Bengals

Home: Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Jacksonville Jaguars, Arizona Cardinals

Away: Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, Denver Broncos

Cleveland Browns

Home: Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh Steelers, Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, Tennessee Titans, San Francisco 49ers

Away: Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh Steelers, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Las Vegas Raiders

AFC South

Houston Texans

Home: Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Arizona Cardinals, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, San Francisco 49ers, Buffalo Bills, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Away: Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Baltimore Ravens

Indianapolis Colts

Home: Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Arizona Cardinals, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, San Francisco 49ers, Miami Dolphins, Atlanta Falcons

Away: Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Pittsburgh Steelers

Jacksonville Jaguars

Home: Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, New York Jets, Carolina Panthers

Away: Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, Arizona Cardinals, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, San Francisco 49ers, Cincinnati Bengals

Tennessee Titans

Home: Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints

Away: Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Arizona Cardinals, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, San Francisco 49ers, Cleveland Browns

AFC West

Kansas City Chiefs

Home: Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, Baltimore Ravens, Detroit Lions

Away: Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants, Tennessee Titans, Buffalo Bills

Los Angeles Chargers

Home: Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, Pittsburgh Steelers, Minnesota Vikings

Away: Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants, Tennessee Titans, Miami Dolphins

Denver Broncos

Home: Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants, Tennessee Titans, Cincinnati Bengals, Green Bay Packers

Away: Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, New York Jets

Las Vegas Raiders

Home: Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants, Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, Chicago Bears

Away: Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, New England Patriots

NFC East

Philadelphia Eagles

Home: Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Washington Commanders, Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams

Away: Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Washington Commanders, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Washington Commanders

Home: Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Las Vegas Raiders, Seattle Seahawks

Away: Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings, Miami Dolphins, Atlanta Falcons

Dallas Cowboys

Home: New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings, Arizona Cardinals

Away: New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Las Vegas Raiders, New York Jets, Carolina Panthers

New York Giants

Home: Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings, San Francisco 49ers

Away: Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Las Vegas Raiders, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints

NFC North

Detroit Lions

Home: Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Away: Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams

Minnesota Vikings

Home: Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, Atlanta Falcons

Away: Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers, Los Angeles Chargers, Seattle Seahawks

Green Bay Packers

Home: Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, Carolina Panthers

Away: Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers, Denver Broncos, Arizona Cardinals

Chicago Bears

Home: Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers, New Orleans Saints

Away: Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, Las Vegas Raiders, San Francisco 49ers

NFC South

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Home: Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Arizona Cardinals, New England Patriots, New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles

Away: Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, Seattle Seahawks, Houston Texans, Detroit Lions

Atlanta Falcons

Home: Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, Seattle Seahawks, Washington Commanders

Away: Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Arizona Cardinals, New England Patriots, New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers, Indianapolis Colts, Minnesota Vikings

Carolina Panthers

Home: Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, Seattle Seahawks, Dallas Cowboys

Away: Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Arizona Cardinals, New England Patriots, New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Green Bay Packers

New Orleans Saints

Home: Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Arizona Cardinals, New England Patriots, New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers, New York Giants

Away: Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Tennessee Titans, Chicago Bears

NFC West

Los Angeles Rams

Home: Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Detroit Lions

Away: Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Baltimore Ravens, Philadelphia Eagles

Seattle Seahawks

Home: Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Minnesota Vikings

Away: Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Pittsburgh Steelers, Washington Commanders

Arizona Cardinals

Home: Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Green Bay Packers

Away: Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys

San Francisco 49ers

Home: Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Chicago Bears

Away: Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cleveland Browns, New York Giants

