When is the 2024 NFL Trade Deadline? Date, time, notable trades
Updated Oct. 16, 2024 10:22 a.m. ET

With Davante Adams and Amari Cooper on the move, it's officially NFL Trade Deadline season. Check out everything you need to know about the 2024 NFL Trade Deadline:

When is the 2024 NFL Trade Deadline?

The 2024 NFL Trade Deadline is on Tuesday, November 5th. This is one day after the end of Week 9 of the NFL season. This is a week later than last year when the deadline was on October 31st.

What time is the 2024 NFL Trade Deadline?

The 2024 NFL Trade Deadline will officially be over at 4 p.m. ET on November 5th.

Davante Adams traded, Is this a good move for the Jets? | First Things First

Have there been any big trades this year?

The NFL Trade Deadline is traditionally quieter than in other sports, but 2024 might break the mold. With still plenty of time to go before the official deadline, there have been a few big trades this.

