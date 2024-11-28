National Football League
What is Turducken? Tom Brady gets a taste of the delicacy John Madden made famous
What is Turducken? Tom Brady gets a taste of the delicacy John Madden made famous

Published Nov. 28, 2024 10:17 p.m. ET

Thanksgiving is a holiday for family and food and celebrating together. But for NFL fans around the world, there is another item that reenters the public consciousness around this time every year: The Turducken.

Most fans know that the Turducken is connected somehow to legendary broadcaster John Madden, and that it was something he would bring out every Thanksgiving when he awarded a drumstick to his player of the game.

And that's true. Madden did bring the Turducken to a mass audience during a game in New Orleans in 1996. Next thing you know, Madden made the Turducken the official food of his All-Madden team, and a legend was born.

But what exactly is this rare delicacy?

Gordon Ramsay recently found out, and he helped make one in a video shown during Thursday's broadcast of the Cowboys-Giants game on FOX:

What's in the Turducken?

If you're thinking it's in the name, a combination of turkey, duck and chicken, you'd be right. The Turducken is …

  • A boneless turkey …
  • Stuffed with a boneless duck …
  • Stuffed with a boneless chicken.

Madden loved it, and upon trying it for the first time, Tom Brady did, too. "That's amazing!" he said.

Cowboys star Micah Parsons also got in on the action after the game, as he was honored with the Madden Thanksgiving MVP Trophy.

