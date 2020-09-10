National Football League
National Football League

What Super Bowl Hangover?

4 hours ago

The AFC West – along with rest of the NFL – cannot have been happy with what it saw from the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night.

The defending champions were back like they never left in the NFL season opener, earning a convincing 34-20 victory over the Houston Texans.

Here are the key takeaways from Thursday's Kansas City victory.

1. A rich offense gets richer

Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

That's it. That's the sentence.

It's silly to think that the Chiefs' offense could get any better, but apparently, it has. 

Rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire had a debut for the ages, rushing for 138 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries in his first NFL start, becoming the youngest player in NFL history to eclipse 130 rushing yards and score a TD in his debut.

The rookie out of LSU was selected by Kansas City with the last pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, after rushing for 1,414 yards and 16 touchdowns during his junior year in college.  

2. Pat Mahomes is still Pat Mahomes

It doesn't look like money has changed Patrick Mahomes.

The reigning Super Bowl MVP picked up where he left off, completing nearly 72% of his passes on Thursday night. He's connected on at least 61% of his passes in Kansas City's past eight games dating back to last season, and in those games, the Chiefs are 8-0. 

In addition, Kansas City is 10-2 in the past 12 games in which Mahomes has not thrown an intercepton. 

Mahomes' counterpart Deshaun Watson had a decent night as well, a few days removed from his huge contract extension. He completed 20-of-32 passes for 253 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

However, his most memorable highlight of the night featured his pal Mahomes.

3. Powerful pregame

Each team had a plan in place to bring attention to social justice issues in America prior to the game. 

Almost all of the Kansas City players and coaches stood with locked arms during the national anthem and "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

The Houston Texans stayed in the locker room during the performance of both songs. 

In addition, after the songs, the two teams met at centerfield and locked arms in a moment of unity, which drew boos from some Kansas City fans. 

Get more from National Football League Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Patrick Mahomes II

What’s In Store For Patrick Mahomes’ Encore?

What’s In Store For Patrick Mahomes’ Encore?
Patrick Mahomes is the biggest star in the biggest sport in America. He's built to handle the hype, Martin Rogers writes.
9 hours ago
National Football League

Miller Likely Sidelined for 2020

Miller Likely Sidelined for 2020
After Von Miller suffered an ankle injury in practice, the Broncos will be without their superstar for several months.
9 hours ago
National Football League

Which NFL Team Will Win It All?

Which NFL Team Will Win It All?
The start of the 2020 NFL season is mere hours away! Time to look at who the experts think is winning the Super Bowl.
12 hours ago
National Football League

What You Need To Know: The NFL's Return

What You Need To Know: The NFL's Return
Who are the favorites? What were the big moves? Will there be fans? Here's everything you need to know about the 2020 season.
13 hours ago
National Football League

The NFL Will Say Their Stories

The NFL Will Say Their Stories
The 2020 season will be headlined by social justice messages, as the league and teams continue to fight for equality.
15 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX DeportesRegional Sports Networks