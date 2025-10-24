National Football League
What game is Tom Brady calling today? Week 8 schedule
Published Oct. 26, 2025 6:45 a.m. ET
Tom Brady is back for Year 2 in the broadcast booth. He will continue the 2025 season on the call for the Week 8 Giants vs. Eagles matchup. Keep reading for more information on Tom Brady's 2025 NFL broadcasting schedule, including matchups, dates, and times:
What game is Tom Brady calling this week?
Week 8 of the NFL season will feature Tom Brady calling the New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia.
What time is the game?
Kick off for the game is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.
What channel is the game on?
The Giants vs. Eagles will air on FOX. It will also be available to be streamed FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App and FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
Tom Brady’s Favorite Memories and Photo from His First Trip to Jerry World 🍿
Where is the game being played?
The game is being played at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA.
Who's calling the game with Brady?
Kevin Burkhardt will be in the booth with Brady, while Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi report from the sidelines.
