National Football League
What game is Tom Brady calling today? Week 3 schedule
Published Sep. 21, 2025 6:19 a.m. ET
Tom Brady is back for Year 2 in the broadcast booth. He will continue the 2025 season on the call for the Week 3 Cowboys vs. Bears matchup. Keep reading for more information on Tom Brady's 2025 NFL broadcasting schedule, including matchups, dates, and times:
What game is Tom Brady calling this week?
Week 3 of the NFL season will feature Tom Brady calling the Dallas Cowboys vs. Chicago Bears game in Chicago.
What time is the game?
Kick off for the game is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET.
What channel is the game on?
The Cowboys vs. Bears will air on FOX. It will also be available to be streamed FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App and FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
Where is the game being played?
The game is being played at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL.
Who's calling the game with Brady?
Kevin Burkhardt will be in the booth with Brady, while Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi report from the sidelines.
