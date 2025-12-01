What Game is Tom Brady Calling Today? Week 14 Schedule

Tom Brady is back for Year 2 in the broadcast booth. He will continue the 2025 season on the call for the Week 14 Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers matchup. Keep reading for more information on Tom Brady's 2025 NFL broadcasting schedule, including matchups, dates, and times:

What game is Tom Brady calling this week?

Week 14 of the NFL season will feature Tom Brady calling the Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers in Green Bay.

What time is the game?

Kick off for the game is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET.

What channel is the game on?

The Bears vs. Packers will air on FOX. It will also be available to be streamed FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App and FOX One (Try free for 7 days)

Tom Brady On His Rivalry Showdown vs. Aaron Rodgers 🧀 The Magic of Lambeau Field Tom Brady spoke about the history and "mystical" atmosphere of Lambeau Field, calling it the "Taj Mahal of NFL stadiums." The GOAT also recounts the intense 2020 NFC Championship Game against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

Where is the game being played?

The game is being played at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI.

Who's calling the game with Brady?

Kevin Burkhardt will be in the booth with Brady, while Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi report from the sidelines.