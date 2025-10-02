National Football League What is the FOX One + ESPN bundle? Stream Live Sports Updated Oct. 2, 2025 9:55 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Kick off October 2 in championship form with the FOX One + ESPN bundle. For just $39.99 a month, fans score all-access to the biggest live sports, breaking news, and can’t-miss entertainment, all in one unbeatable package.

Stream More Sports & FOX Entertainment with the FOX One + ESPN Bundle

ESPN and FOX One are joining forces to deliver fans the ultimate sports experience — more value, more flexibility, and one powerhouse package. Now you can stream both platforms together and never miss a moment of live sports.

NFL on Fox One + ESPN Bundle

The FOX One + ESPN bundle brings together two leading sports subscriptions to deliver even more, for less, to the benefit of fans, leagues and partners, while delivering unmatched live sports access, real-time coverage, and greater flexibility through top-tier content. It reflects a shared commitment to enhancing the overall sports experience and meeting fans where they are.

Every week, FOX One + ESPN bundle streams the NFL’s biggest moments, including:

America’s Game of the Week

FOX NFL Kickoff

FOX NFL Sunday

Monday Night Football (MNF)

The Herd

First Things First

The Joel Klatt Show

NFL Live

Sunday NFL Countdown

Monday Night Countdown

Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli

The Pat McAfee Show

With the FOX One + ESPN bundle, fans never have to miss a moment of NFL action. Whether it’s Sunday Night Football, Monday Night Football, prime-time matchups, or exclusive analysis shows, subscribers get wall-to-wall access from kickoff through post-game highlights.

FOX One sports content also includes:

MLB including the World Series

FIFA World Cup 26™

College Football (Big Ten, Big 12, Mountain West)

College Basketball (Big Ten, Big East, Big 12, Mountain West)

NASCAR

INDYCAR

NYRA (including the Belmont Stakes)

UFL

LIV Golf

Westminster

Domestic & International Soccer: Concacaf, CONMEBOL, FIFA, Liga MX, MLS, UEFA

And more!

ESPN content includes:

NFL

NBA

NHL

MLB

WNBA

WWE

UFL

College Sports: SEC, ACC, Big 12, College Football (including College Football Playoff)

40 NCAA Championships (including NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship)

International Soccer: LALIGA, Bundesliga, NWSL, FA Cup

Tennis: Australian Open, Wimbledon, US Open

Golf: The Masters, PGA Championship, PGA TOUR, TGL, LPGA

Little League World Series (baseball & softball)

Premier Lacrosse League

and more!

One price, two apps: ESPN content streams in the ESPN app; FOX content streams in the FOX One app.

Fox One + ESPN Pricing & Availability

The bundle is designed to keep things simple. One affordable monthly price for two of the biggest names in sports streaming. There are no hidden fees or long-term contracts, and fans can start or cancel anytime.

$39.99/month for both FOX One and ESPN Unlimited.

Available starting October 2, 2025.

Sign up through FOX.com/espn

How to stream FOX Sports and ESPN

The bundle works across the devices fans already use. Whether you prefer streaming on a smart TV, mobile phone, tablet, or connected device like Roku, Fire TV, or Apple TV, access is seamless. Download the FOX One and ESPN apps, log in, and start streaming.

Start streaming with FOX One + ESPN Bundle

Fox One + ESPN Bundle FAQ

How much is the FOX One and ESPN Bundle?

The FOX One + ESPN bundle costs $39.99/month, giving fans both services under one subscription. To get started, simply visit Fox.com/espn to purchase your plan.

What will the FOX One + ESPN bundle include?

Fans can stream NFL, NBA, WNBA, MLB, NHL, college football and basketball, NASCAR, INDYCAR, UFC, FIFA World Cup, and more. ESPN and FOX together deliver over 47,000 live events every year.

Does the FOX One + ESPN bundle include live TV Channels?

Yes. ESPN’s full suite of linear networks (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SECN, ACCN, ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes, ESPN on ABC) and FOX’s leading channels (FOX Network, FS1, FS2, Big Ten Network, FOX Deportes, FOX News, FOX Business, FOX Weather, FOX Local Stations) are all included

Are there special features with the ESPN and FOX One bundle?

Yes. FOX One offers personalized recommendations, highlights, and shorts. ESPN adds multiview options, betting insights, fantasy tools, and a personalized SportsCenter experience.

