National Football League
espn and fox one promo vertical
National Football League

What is the FOX One + ESPN bundle? Stream Live Sports

Updated Oct. 2, 2025 9:55 a.m. ET

Kick off October 2 in championship form with the FOX One + ESPN bundle. For just $39.99 a month, fans score all-access to the biggest live sports, breaking news, and can’t-miss entertainment, all in one unbeatable package.

Stream More Sports & FOX Entertainment with the FOX One + ESPN Bundle

ESPN and FOX One are joining forces to deliver fans the ultimate sports experience — more value, more flexibility, and one powerhouse package. Now you can stream both platforms together and never miss a moment of live sports.

NFL on Fox One + ESPN Bundle

The FOX One + ESPN bundle brings together two leading sports subscriptions to deliver even more, for less, to the benefit of fans, leagues and partners, while delivering unmatched live sports access, real-time coverage, and greater flexibility through top-tier content. It reflects a shared commitment to enhancing the overall sports experience and meeting fans where they are.

Every week, FOX One + ESPN bundle streams the NFL’s biggest moments, including:

  • America’s Game of the Week
  • FOX NFL Kickoff
  • FOX NFL Sunday
  • Monday Night Football (MNF)
  • The Herd 
  • First Things First
  • The Joel Klatt Show
  • NFL Live
  • Sunday NFL Countdown
  • Monday Night Countdown
  • Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli
  • The Pat McAfee Show
ADVERTISEMENT

With the FOX One + ESPN bundle, fans never have to miss a moment of NFL action. Whether it’s Sunday Night Football, Monday Night Football, prime-time matchups, or exclusive analysis shows, subscribers get wall-to-wall access from kickoff through post-game highlights.

FOX One sports content also includes:

  • MLB including the World Series
  • FIFA World Cup 26™
  • College Football (Big Ten, Big 12, Mountain West)
  • College Basketball (Big Ten, Big East, Big 12, Mountain West)
  • NASCAR
  • INDYCAR
  • NYRA (including the Belmont Stakes)
  • UFL
  • LIV Golf
  • Westminster
  • Domestic & International Soccer: Concacaf, CONMEBOL, FIFA, Liga MX, MLS, UEFA
  • And more!

ESPN content includes:

  • NFL
  • NBA
  • NHL
  • MLB
  • WNBA
  • WWE
  • UFL
  • College Sports: SEC, ACC, Big 12, College Football (including College Football Playoff)
  • 40 NCAA Championships (including NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship)
  • International Soccer: LALIGA, Bundesliga, NWSL, FA Cup
  • Tennis: Australian Open, Wimbledon, US Open
  • Golf: The Masters, PGA Championship, PGA TOUR, TGL, LPGA
  • Little League World Series (baseball & softball)
  • Premier Lacrosse League
  • and more!

One price, two apps: ESPN content streams in the ESPN app; FOX content streams in the FOX One app.

Fox One + ESPN Pricing & Availability

The bundle is designed to keep things simple. One affordable monthly price for two of the biggest names in sports streaming. There are no hidden fees or long-term contracts, and fans can start or cancel anytime.

  • $39.99/month for both FOX One and ESPN Unlimited.
  • Available starting October 2, 2025.
  • Sign up through FOX.com/espn.

How to stream FOX Sports and ESPN 

The bundle works across the devices fans already use. Whether you prefer streaming on a smart TV, mobile phone, tablet, or connected device like Roku, Fire TV, or Apple TV, access is seamless. Download the FOX One and ESPN apps, log in, and start streaming. 

Start streaming with FOX One + ESPN Bundle

Fox One + ESPN Bundle FAQ

How much is the FOX One and ESPN Bundle?

The FOX One + ESPN bundle costs $39.99/month, giving fans both services under one subscription. To get started, simply visit Fox.com/espn to purchase your plan.

What will the FOX One + ESPN bundle include?

Fans can stream NFL, NBA, WNBA, MLB, NHL, college football and basketball, NASCAR, INDYCAR, UFC, FIFA World Cup, and more. ESPN and FOX together deliver over 47,000 live events every year.

Does the FOX One + ESPN bundle include live TV Channels?

Yes. ESPN’s full suite of linear networks (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SECN, ACCN, ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes, ESPN on ABC) and FOX’s leading channels (FOX Network, FS1, FS2, Big Ten Network, FOX Deportes, FOX News, FOX Business, FOX Weather, FOX Local Stations) are all included

Are there special features with the ESPN and FOX One bundle?

Yes. FOX One offers personalized recommendations, highlights, and shorts. ESPN adds multiview options, betting insights, fantasy tools, and a personalized SportsCenter experience.

What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: What Shedeur Sanders Said — Or Didn’t Say — About the Browns’ Move at QB

What Shedeur Sanders Said — Or Didn’t Say — About the Browns’ Move at QB

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes