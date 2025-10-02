What is the FOX One + ESPN bundle? Stream Live Sports
Kick off October 2 in championship form with the FOX One + ESPN bundle. For just $39.99 a month, fans score all-access to the biggest live sports, breaking news, and can’t-miss entertainment, all in one unbeatable package.
Stream More Sports & FOX Entertainment with the FOX One + ESPN Bundle
ESPN and FOX One are joining forces to deliver fans the ultimate sports experience — more value, more flexibility, and one powerhouse package. Now you can stream both platforms together and never miss a moment of live sports.
NFL on Fox One + ESPN Bundle
The FOX One + ESPN bundle brings together two leading sports subscriptions to deliver even more, for less, to the benefit of fans, leagues and partners, while delivering unmatched live sports access, real-time coverage, and greater flexibility through top-tier content. It reflects a shared commitment to enhancing the overall sports experience and meeting fans where they are.
Every week, FOX One + ESPN bundle streams the NFL’s biggest moments, including:
- America’s Game of the Week
- FOX NFL Kickoff
- FOX NFL Sunday
- Monday Night Football (MNF)
- The Herd
- First Things First
- The Joel Klatt Show
- NFL Live
- Sunday NFL Countdown
- Monday Night Countdown
- Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli
- The Pat McAfee Show
With the FOX One + ESPN bundle, fans never have to miss a moment of NFL action. Whether it’s Sunday Night Football, Monday Night Football, prime-time matchups, or exclusive analysis shows, subscribers get wall-to-wall access from kickoff through post-game highlights.
FOX One sports content also includes:
- MLB including the World Series
- FIFA World Cup 26™
- College Football (Big Ten, Big 12, Mountain West)
- College Basketball (Big Ten, Big East, Big 12, Mountain West)
- NASCAR
- INDYCAR
- NYRA (including the Belmont Stakes)
- UFL
- LIV Golf
- Westminster
- Domestic & International Soccer: Concacaf, CONMEBOL, FIFA, Liga MX, MLS, UEFA
- And more!
ESPN content includes:
- NFL
- NBA
- NHL
- MLB
- WNBA
- WWE
- UFL
- College Sports: SEC, ACC, Big 12, College Football (including College Football Playoff)
- 40 NCAA Championships (including NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship)
- International Soccer: LALIGA, Bundesliga, NWSL, FA Cup
- Tennis: Australian Open, Wimbledon, US Open
- Golf: The Masters, PGA Championship, PGA TOUR, TGL, LPGA
- Little League World Series (baseball & softball)
- Premier Lacrosse League
- and more!
One price, two apps: ESPN content streams in the ESPN app; FOX content streams in the FOX One app.
Fox One + ESPN Pricing & Availability
The bundle is designed to keep things simple. One affordable monthly price for two of the biggest names in sports streaming. There are no hidden fees or long-term contracts, and fans can start or cancel anytime.
- $39.99/month for both FOX One and ESPN Unlimited.
- Available starting October 2, 2025.
- Sign up through FOX.com/espn.
How to stream FOX Sports and ESPN
The bundle works across the devices fans already use. Whether you prefer streaming on a smart TV, mobile phone, tablet, or connected device like Roku, Fire TV, or Apple TV, access is seamless. Download the FOX One and ESPN apps, log in, and start streaming.
Start streaming with FOX One + ESPN Bundle
Fox One + ESPN Bundle FAQ
How much is the FOX One and ESPN Bundle?
The FOX One + ESPN bundle costs $39.99/month, giving fans both services under one subscription. To get started, simply visit Fox.com/espn to purchase your plan.
What will the FOX One + ESPN bundle include?
Fans can stream NFL, NBA, WNBA, MLB, NHL, college football and basketball, NASCAR, INDYCAR, UFC, FIFA World Cup, and more. ESPN and FOX together deliver over 47,000 live events every year.
Does the FOX One + ESPN bundle include live TV Channels?
Yes. ESPN’s full suite of linear networks (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SECN, ACCN, ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes, ESPN on ABC) and FOX’s leading channels (FOX Network, FS1, FS2, Big Ten Network, FOX Deportes, FOX News, FOX Business, FOX Weather, FOX Local Stations) are all included
Are there special features with the ESPN and FOX One bundle?
Yes. FOX One offers personalized recommendations, highlights, and shorts. ESPN adds multiview options, betting insights, fantasy tools, and a personalized SportsCenter experience.
-
2025 NFL Week 5 Buzz: Browns Make QB Change; Bucky Irving Injury Update
Tom Brady's NFL Power Rankings: Who Settles In Behind Eagles, Bills?
2025 NFL Power Rankings Week 5: Rams Make Big Move; Ravens Cling to Top 10
-
QB Stock Market Week 5: Is Matthew Stafford Ageless? Is Jaxson Dart For Real?
2025 NFL Odds Week 5: Lines, Spreads for all 14 Games
Way-Too-Early NFL Awards: Who Are the Leaders For Each Top Honor?
-
Injuries Mount for 49ers With Brock Purdy, Top Receivers Sidelined vs. Rams
Super Bowl locations, dates for 2026, 2027, 2028
Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Cleared to Return to Practice After Knee Injury
-
2025 NFL Week 5 Buzz: Browns Make QB Change; Bucky Irving Injury Update
Tom Brady's NFL Power Rankings: Who Settles In Behind Eagles, Bills?
2025 NFL Power Rankings Week 5: Rams Make Big Move; Ravens Cling to Top 10
-
QB Stock Market Week 5: Is Matthew Stafford Ageless? Is Jaxson Dart For Real?
2025 NFL Odds Week 5: Lines, Spreads for all 14 Games
Way-Too-Early NFL Awards: Who Are the Leaders For Each Top Honor?
-
Injuries Mount for 49ers With Brock Purdy, Top Receivers Sidelined vs. Rams
Super Bowl locations, dates for 2026, 2027, 2028
Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Cleared to Return to Practice After Knee Injury