National Football League What Derwin James' record-setting deal means for Chargers 2 hours ago

By Eric D. Williams

FOX Sports NFC West Writer

There was never really a question whether Derwin James would sign a new deal with the only NFL team he has played for, the Los Angeles Chargers.

It was only a matter of when. Los Angeles had already signed first-round picks Joey Bosa and Mike Williams to new contracts at the end of their rookie deals, following general manager Tom Telesco's philosophy of draft, develop and re-sign. James was next in line.

The fourth-year safety meant too much to the Chargers for the franchise not to sign him. L.A. will now make a push for a deep postseason run in 2022, led by a young and dynamic quarterback in Justin Herbert. On the other side of the ball, James is the ultimate chess piece to head coach Brandon Staley's flexible 3-4 defense.

So, after James' 14-day hold-in, it's little surprise that the 26-year-old Florida State product agreed to a new contract on Wednesday. That deal — a reported four-year, $76.4 million extension with an average annual salary of $19.1 million — makes James the highest-paid safety in NFL history.

Talking to reporters after practice on Wednesday, James thanked his mother, Shanita Williams, for emphasizing the importance of hard work during his childhood.

"It was everything," James said. "From her working two jobs, sacrificing. Just seeing her work ethic every day, how she would go to work and not complain. It kind of made me want to do the same thing."

For Staley, it's money well spent for a versatile player who will serve as his defensive play-caller for the second straight season.

"I don't look at Derwin as a safety," Staley told reporters this week. "I look at Derwin as an impact player. If you were just looking at him as a safety, that wouldn't be doing Derwin justice. For me, I look at him as a defensive back. When I see him, I'm like, ‘That's a defensive back,' because he can play anywhere.

"He's our signal-caller and the heartbeat of our defense."

After agreeing to the new deal, James was more excited about finally getting to practice with his teammates after watching from the sideline from the start of training camp. He reportedly didn't ask his agent about details of the deal, only about when he could return to practice.

On Wednesday, James suited up for L.A.'s joint practice against the Dallas Cowboys at the team's training camp headquarters in Costa Mesa, California, but he did not participate in any team drills.

"It was super hard," James said about watching from the sidelines. "Everyone knows how much I love football, and how much I want to be out here."

Selected No. 17 overall in the 2018 draft, James earned Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors during an impressive rookie season, finishing with 105 tackles, 13 pass breakups, three interceptions and 3.5 sacks. Last season, he led the Chargers in tackles with 118, earning a second Pro Bowl selection.

In between, James had trouble staying healthy. In 2019, a fractured foot forced him to miss all but five games. Then he missed the entire 2020 season due to a torn meniscus that required surgery.

Even though James has only one practice under his belt and a Week 1 date with the Las Vegas Raiders looming in just three weeks, Staley said he's not concerned about his talented DB shaking off the rust.

"I don't worry about Derwin James, because there is no one that has more pride in his performance and his ability to be in shape, mentally and physically, to do the job at the highest level than him," Staley said.

The James signing is just the latest signal that the Chargers are going all out to win now. This offseason, they traded for edge rusher Khalil Mack, signed the top corner on the free-agent market in J.C. Jackson and brought in key contributors Kyle Van Noy, Sebastian Joseph-Day, Austin Johnson and Bryce Callahan to bolster one of the worst defenses in the NFL last season.

On offense, the Chargers shored up a weak spot on the offensive line with first-round selection guard Zion Johnson. They brought in playmakers in tight end Gerald Everett, receiver DeAndre Carter and running back Isaiah Spiller.

Add those acquisitions to running back Austin Ekeler and receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, and the Bolts should be explosive again on offense.

It's just a matter of Staley bringing together a cohesive unit and the Chargers staying healthy enough to compete for an AFC West division crown, which they have not won since 2009.

"Now that we get him back, we're able to focus our defense for sure," Staley said of James. "And then also come together as a football team. When he's on the football field, our whole team is different, not just our defense. And I'm looking forward to taking advantage of these next four weeks."

Not to mention the next four years.

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on Twitter at @eric_d_williams .

