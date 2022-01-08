National Football League NFL Week 18 Top Plays: Cowboys face Eagles, Chiefs top Broncos 5 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The final week of the NFL season is here, and kicking off Week 18 there are two big matchups Saturday.

To start the day, the Kansas City Chiefs stayed in the hunt for the AFC's top-seed after dropping the Denver Broncos 28-24.

K.C. needs the Tennessee Titans to lose on Sunday to own the AFC's No. 1 seed heading into the postseason.

Currently, it's an NFC East clash in Philadelphia as the 9-7 Eagles are playing host to the 11-5 Dallas Cowboys .

Here are the top plays from Saturday's games.

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles

Fly High

Backup QB Gardner Minshew — who's calling the shots in place of Jalen Hurts tonight — didn't waste any time living up to his nickname.

How about this connection with rookie receiver DeVonta Smith to move the sticks?

With momentum on their side, the Eagles took an early 7-0 lead when tight end Tyree Jackson reeled in this short shovel pass from Minshew to get the scoring going in Philly.

'Boys strike back

The Cowboys knotted things up when Cedrick Wilson snagged this 15-yard pass from Dak Prescott for six.

Double trouble

After trading field goals, things were tied at 10 apiece midway through the second before Wilson punched in his second TD of the night to give Dallas the edge.

Gaining on 'em

On the Eagles' ensuing drive, Kenneth Gainwell punched in this seven-yard rushing TD to knot things up again at 17.

Shining stars

Prescott connected with Amari Cooper on a wild sideline grab to set Dallas up on the Eagles' 2-yard line. The big play set up a short TD from Dalton Schultz, as the Cowboys took a 23-17 lead.

Back-to-back

After a miscue on the Eagles' punt, the Cowboys got the ball in plus territory with 24 seconds to play before the break, and Prescott & Co. made the most of the opportunity.

The last-second score put Dallas up 30-17 at the break, and with four passing touchdowns in the first half tonight, Prescott now has 36 passing TDs this season, tied with Tony Romo's single-season record (2007).

Stay tuned for more updates!

Kansas City Chiefs 28, Denver Broncos 24

No. 57

Travis Kelce is a consistent threat in the red zone. He capped a six-minute, 91-yard drive with an easy touchdown reception to give Kansas City an early lead.

Trickster!

Denver knew it was going to have to pull out a few miracles to beat the division-leading Chiefs, and Pat Shurmur did just that in the first, drawing up a nifty trick pass from Courtland Sutton to Noah Fant.

Locked in

Drew Lock struggled early in the passing game, sputtering to a 2-for-7 start. But his legs worked wonders for Denver's offense, and he used his lower body to dissect Kansas City's defense, evening things up at seven.

Running rampant

Denver has got itself a lead!

Lock made magic on the ground again early in the second quarter, speeding through a wide-open gap up the middle to jet 23 yards for another score.

Too shifty

Jerick McKinnon reeled in this 14-yard TD pass from Patrick Mahomes to put the Chiefs back on top 17-14 to start the third.

See ya!

Kansas City's lead didn't last very long, as Melvin Gordon broke off for a monster 47-yard rush on the Broncos' ensuing drive and avoided the entire Chiefs' defense on his way to the end zone.

Just like that, Denver took a 21-17 edge.

Chiefs take charge

The Chiefs came up with a huge play on defense when rookie linebacker Nick Bolton scooped up a Denver fumble in the red zone and returned it 86 yards to the house.

After a successful two-point conversion, the Chiefs took a 28-21 lead midway through the frame.

Closing time

Denver added a field goal to close the gap but it was all K.C. to close things out.

First, Mecole Hardman exploded for a 44-yard gain to put the Chiefs in Broncos territory as the two-minute warning approached.

The big gain set up a crucial first down, this time thanks to Kelce, which allowed the Chiefs to run out the clock and earn a 28-24 victory.

