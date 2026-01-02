Week 18 NFL Injury Report: Lamar Jackson Returns for Must-Win Game

Week 18 of the NFL season is underway, and there are some key players dealing with injuries.

Lamar Jackson will return from a one-game absence to help the Ravens in a must-win game against the Steelers. But a slew of players on teams eliminated from playoff contention are sitting out Week 18. The Jets' Breece Hall, the Cowboys' Javonte Williams and the Cardinals' Marvin Harrison Jr. won't suit up for the regular-season finale.

See who's in and who's out for Week 18:

QB Lamar Jackson (Ravens)

Practice schedule: Full-Full-Full

Injury: Back

Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET

Jackson will be active for the Ravens' Week 18 game against the Steelers. He'll return from a one-week absence due to a back injury and be thrusted into a win-or-go home game. Whoever is victorious between the Ravens and Steelers on Sunday night wins the AFC North title and earns the No. 4 seed in the conference.

QB J.J. McCarthy (Vikings)

Practice schedule: Limited-Full-Full

Injury: Hand

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

McCarthy will be active for the Vikings' Week 18 game against the Packers. He missed Week 17 with a right-hand injury, but will be back for Minnesota's regular-season finale. The Vikings are hoping to end the season on a five-game winning streak.

RB Javonte Williams (Cowboys)

Practice schedule: DNP-DNP-DNP

Injury: Shoulder/Neck

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

Williams will miss the Cowboys' final regular-season game against the Giants with injuries to his shoulder and neck. Williams sustained the injuries on Christmas Day against the Commanders.

RB De'Von Achane (Dolphins)

Practice schedule: DNP-DNP-Limited

Injury: Shoulder

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

Achane will be active for the Dolphins' Week 18 game against the Patriots. He's dealing with a shoulder injury, but will tough it out for Miami's regular-season finale.

RB Breece Hall (Jets)

Practice schedule: DNP-Limited-Limited

Injury: Knee

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

Hall will miss the Jets' Week 18 game against the Bills. It's his first absence of the 2025-26 season, in which he surpassed the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the first time in his career. Hall will be an unrestricted free agent following this season, so there's a possibility he's played his last snap for New York.

RB Omarion Hampton (Falcons)

Practice schedule: DNP-DNP-DNP

Injury: Ankle

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

Hampton will be out for the Chargers' Week 18 game against the Broncos. He's dealing with an ankle injury and the Chargers can't gain any ground in the AFC playoff picture. Los Angeles is sitting a slew of starters, including Hampton and quarterback Justin Herbert.

RB Kyren Williams (Rams)

Practice schedule: Limited-Limited-Full

Injury: Ankle

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

Williams will be active for the Rams' Week 18 game against the Cardinals. He sustained an ankle injury during the Rams' game against the Falcons last Monday night, but it shouldn't cost him any time. While Los Angeles can't win the NFC West, it is vying for position as the top Wild Card in the NFC.

TE Harold Fannin Jr. (Browns)

Practice schedule: DNP-DNP-DNP

Injury: Groin

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

Fannin will miss the Browns' Week 18 game against the Bengals. He re-aggravated a groin injury on a touchdown catch in Week 17. Before that, though, Fannin set the Browns' franchise rookie record for receptions, hauling in 72 catches this season.

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (Lions)

Practice schedule: DNP-Limited-Limited

Injury: Knee/Ankle

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

St. Brown will be active for the Lions' Week 18 game against the Bears. He's played through injury on numerous occasions this season, and will continue to do so on Sunday despite Detroit being eliminated from the playoffs.

WR Drake London (Falcons)

Practice schedule: Limited-Limited-Limited

Injury: Knee

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

London will be active for the Falcons' Week 18 game against the Saints. He's dealing with a knee injury, but it won't prevent him from playing on Sunday. While Atlanta is eliminated from playoff contention, a win over the Saints would push the Carolina Panthers into the playoffs regardless of their result against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday.

WR Rome Odunze (Bears)

Practice schedule: DNP-DNP-Limited

Injury: Foot

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

Odunze will miss the Bears' Week 18 game against the Lions. This marks his sixth consecutive absence as he's dealing with a nagging foot injury. Chicago has been cautious with Odunze's recovery with the hope he'll return for the playoffs.

WR Marvin Harrison Jr. (Cardinals)

Practice schedule: DNP-DNP-DNP

Injury: Foot/Heel

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

Harrison will miss the Cardinals' Week 18 game against the Rams with injuries to his foot and heel.