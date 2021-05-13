National Football League Colin Cowherd's way-too-early Blazin' 5 for Week 1 24 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The NFL schedule is officially out!

Teams and fans now know who they'll face on a week-to-week basis, and they can speculate as to how their seasons just might shake out.

The oddsmakers can also start setting lines, with the weekly schedules laid out. With Week 1's odds available, Colin Cowherd decided to do his "Blazin' 5," in which he picks out five notable lines.

Though Cowherd admitted it's way too early to be overly confident placing any wagers, as he put it, "Uncle Colin does not waste opportunities to make some lettuce."

So, let's take a look at Cowherd's way-too-early Week 1 picks, with all odds and win totals via FOX Bet.

Seattle Seahawks (+3) at Indianapolis Colts

Seahawks season wins o/u: 9.5 | Colts season wins o/u: 9.5

Colin's thoughts: "Same coach, same quarterback, many of the same weapons [for Seattle]. Indianapolis has a new quarterback, and their best young receiver, Michael Pittman, has never worked with Carson Wentz. I think the Colts are going to be really good. I don't know how good they're going to be Week 1."

Atlanta Falcons (-1.5) vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Falcons season wins o/u: 7.5 | Eagles season wins o/u: 6.5

Colin's thoughts: "Now, you know Atlanta burns me every year, but Atlanta actually got beat up last year. Atlanta now adds Kyle Pitts. They get Arthur Smith ⁠— a really, really smart offensive mind ⁠— as their head coach. ... I think Atlanta's a really good bet. I think the Philadelphia Eagles made just an egregiously bad hire at head coach."

Dallas Cowboys (+4.5) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cowboys season wins o/u: 9.5 | Buccaneers season wins o/u: 11.5

Colin's thoughts: "I would actually take the Cowboys +4.5 against Tampa, because that line is probably going to get bet up to about 5.5. Brady's gonna curry a lot of the favor of the general public. People are probably going to say 'Oh, the Cowboys are going to get blown out.' Not in Week 1."

Washington Football Team (pick) vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Washington season wins o/u: 8.5 | Chargers season wins o/u: 9.5

Colin's thoughts: "Now, I like the Chargers a lot this year. But they have a brand new offensive line and a brand new coach and they are facing Ron Rivera's defensive front ⁠— which is outstanding. ... That is a tough opener."

Kansas City Chiefs (-4.5) vs. Cleveland Browns

Chiefs season wins o/u: 12.5 | Browns season wins o/u: 9.5

Colin's thoughts: "Kansas City -4.5 against the Browns. That number's going to wind up five or six. That's the best number you're gonna get. Kansas City's gonna curry a lot of favor with the bettor, so I would take Kansas City -4.5."

For Cowherd's full breakdown, including more on how the Browns got a brutal break for Week 1, check out the video below:

