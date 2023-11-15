National Football League Watch the moment Vikings safety Camryn Bynum was reunited with his wife Lalanie Published Nov. 15, 2023 7:11 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

When Minnesota Vikings safety Camryn Bynum was interviewed after helping his team pull off an upset against the San Francisco 49ers in October, he decided to use the platform for an issue close to his heart.

Bynum had been working to reunite with his wife, who had been unable to obtain a visa that would allow her to travel to the U.S. and watch her husband play in person.

Lalanie Bynum lives in the Philippines, where Camryn's mother is from and where he spends most of his offseason. Camryn and Lalanie met there and got married in March. Because of their unusual situation, her tourist visa application has twice been denied. But thanks to Bynum's passionate postgame interview, and with help from their legal team and both of Minnesota's U.S. senators, Lalanie was able to obtain a spouse visa.

Lalanie arrived in Minnesota on Nov. 5, shortly after the Vikings pulled off a stunning comeback victory in Atlanta behind new quarterback Josh Dobbs. In a newly released Instagram video, Camryn is seen with a big smile on his face and a sign welcoming his wife to the U.S. for the first time.

However, Camryn reportedly kept his wife's arrival a secret from those outside his circle, even his teammates, until they stood in the tunnel and prepared to take the field at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis to face the Saints on Sunday. The safety said he waited until then to tell his teammates in the hopes it would fire them up a little bit more before the game.

Soon, the world found out that Lalanie Bynum had arrived in the U.S. when she embraced Camryn on the field during pregame warmups.

It seemed to work — the Vikings beat New Orleans 27-19. Bynum even had what at first was ruled an interception off Saints quarterback Jameis Winston, though it was later overturned and called an incomplete pass. Still, Bynum was able to present the ball from the play to his wife as his teammates celebrated.

The Vikings improved to 6-4 with the win, extending their winning streak to five games. Minnesota is aiming to reverse a 1-4 start to the season and reach the playoffs for the second straight year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

