Watch Kayvon Thibodeaux's mother react as he surprises her with a new house

Published Apr. 10, 2023 7:47 p.m. ET

Kayvon Thibodeaux's last year has been a great one. Since hearing his name called early in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the 22-year-old pass-rusher from Los Angeles helped the New York Giants to their first playoff appearance since 2016 and received Defensive Rookie of the Year votes. 

But few highlights from the past year are likely to mean more to the former Oregon star than what he recently did for his mother — buy her a new house.

In a video posted to Thibodeaux's social media channels, his mother, Shawnta Loice, can be seen tearing up as her son shows her around her new house. 

"You put everything on the line every day just so that your family can be happy," Thibodeaux said. 

Thibodeaux explained that for five years of his life, he was never able to sit down and have dinner at home with his mother. He lived with another family while starring at Oaks Christian (Calif.) high school, where he became a five-star recruit and the second-highest-rated high-school prospect in the class of 2019.

"We never sat at the table with my family," Thibodeaux "We never had a place for all the family to get together for Christmas and for holidays when the time came, so now just being able to provide that is a blessing. I guess I just want this video to be an inspiration."

Loice, meanwhile, made it clear that her biggest blessing was seeing her son succeed.

"To be able to see him living out his dreams, like he really just bought his mom a house. That's crazy," she said, becoming emotional again.

You can watch the full video of Thibodeaux surprising his mother on his YouTube channel.

