National Football League
National Football League
Vikings vs. Falcons Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 12
Updated Nov. 27, 2026 1:50 p.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
The Atlanta Falcons will visit the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in a Week 12 NFL showdown on FOX.
Let’s take a look at the odds for Vikings vs. Falcons at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Nov. 29.
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Moneyline
- Vikings: -321
- Falcons: +260
Spread
- Vikings -7: -108
- Falcons +7: -112
Over/Under
- Over 41.5: -102
- Under 41.5: -118
From FOX Sports Research:
- Kevin O’Connell’s Vikings are 3-0 and average 30.3 points in games immediately following a loss of 25-plus points. Minnesota is coming off a 35-10 loss to San Francisco.
- Minnesota has topped 300 total yards in both of Kirk Cousins’ starts after reaching that mark just twice in its first eight games. The Vikings’ third-down conversion rate has climbed from 33.3% without Cousins to 50% with him.
- Justin Jefferson has averaged 80.0 receiving yards in two games with Cousins, up from 56.1 without him. Atlanta has allowed 19 touchdown passes this season, tied for sixth-most in the NFL.
- Minnesota blitzes on a league-high 72.2% of dropbacks, per Next Gen Stats. Michael Penix Jr. has completed just 53.3% of his passes against the blitz, the third-lowest mark in the NFL.
- Atlanta is 0-3 in Penix’s last three starts. He has thrown one touchdown pass and six interceptions with a 47.7 passer rating in that span.
How to Watch Vikings vs. Falcons
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 29, 2026
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App
- Location:U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN
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