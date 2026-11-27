The Atlanta Falcons will visit the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in a Week 12 NFL showdown on FOX.

Let’s take a look at the odds for Vikings vs. Falcons at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Nov. 29.

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Falcons @ Vikings Odds

Moneyline

Vikings: -321

Falcons: +260

Spread

Vikings -7: -108

Falcons +7: -112

Over/Under

Over 41.5: -102

Under 41.5: -118

Falcons @ Vikings Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

Kevin O’Connell’s Vikings are 3-0 and average 30.3 points in games immediately following a loss of 25-plus points. Minnesota is coming off a 35-10 loss to San Francisco.

Minnesota has topped 300 total yards in both of Kirk Cousins’ starts after reaching that mark just twice in its first eight games. The Vikings’ third-down conversion rate has climbed from 33.3% without Cousins to 50% with him.

Justin Jefferson has averaged 80.0 receiving yards in two games with Cousins, up from 56.1 without him. Atlanta has allowed 19 touchdown passes this season, tied for sixth-most in the NFL.

Minnesota blitzes on a league-high 72.2% of dropbacks, per Next Gen Stats. Michael Penix Jr. has completed just 53.3% of his passes against the blitz, the third-lowest mark in the NFL.

Atlanta is 0-3 in Penix’s last three starts. He has thrown one touchdown pass and six interceptions with a 47.7 passer rating in that span.

The Pick: Vikings -7

How to Watch Vikings vs. Falcons