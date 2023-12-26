National Football League
Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson suffers season-ending ACL and MCL injuries
Published Dec. 26, 2023 4:32 p.m. ET

Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson suffered season-ending ACL and MCL injuries in Sunday's loss against the Detroit Lions, head coach Kevin O'Connell announced. 

Hockenson sustained the injuries when he took a direct hit to the knee during the third quarter of Sunday's contest, which caused him to exit the game as a result. 

The 26-year-old finishes the season with 95 catches for a team-leading 960 yards along with five touchdowns. Hockenson currently sits second among tight ends for receptions and third in yards. 

The Vikings signed Hockenson to a four-year, $66 million extension during the offseason. It's unclear whether he will be ready for the start of the 2024 season.

The Vikings will now continue their playoff push minus their star tight end as they currently sit in the No. 8 spot in the NFC following the loss against Detroit.

in this topic
