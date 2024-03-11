Vikings, edge rusher Jonathan Greenard agree to four-year, $76M deal
The Minnesota Vikings have agreed to sign edge rusher Jonathan Greenard to a four-year deal worth up to $76 million, per multiple reports.
Greenard spent the first four years of his career with the Houston Texans after being selected in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Florida. He is coming off a breakout 2023 season in which he led the Texans with a career-high 12.5 sacks and also racked up 53 quarterback pressures.
This likely means star Vikings pass-rusher Danielle Hunter, also a free agent this offseason, will depart Minnesota. The 26-year-old Greenard is three years younger than Hunter and will likely be called upon to fill Hunter's role in Minnesota defensive coordinator Brian Flores' aggressive scheme.
2024 NFL free-agency grades: Evaluating every major signing so far
This is the first major offseason move for the Vikings, but it likely will not be the last. Veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins is set for free agency as rumors connecting him to the Atlanta Falcons continue to grow.
