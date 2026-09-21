National Football League
Vikings QB Kyler Murray Clears Concussion Protocol; Expected To Start vs. Buccaneers
National Football League

Vikings QB Kyler Murray Clears Concussion Protocol; Expected To Start vs. Buccaneers

Published Sep. 21, 2026 2:55 p.m. ET

After pulling off a big road win in Chicago to improve to 2-0 on Sunday, the Minnesota Vikings are set to get even more reinforcements this week.

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell told reporters that quarterback Kyler Murray is expected to clear concussion protocol early this week. Not only is he progressing well, but he is expected to start Week 3 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, O'Connell added.

In Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers, Murray suffered a concussion on a hit to the head while sliding to give himself up on a first-quarter scramble. After remaining down for a few moments to be evaluated by medical staff, he was able to walk off the field under his own power.

After practicing in a limited capacity last week, Murray officially gets the green light. Since his injury, the Vikings have moved to 2-0 behind backup Carson Wentz, who stepped in to help seal the win over the Packers before leading Sunday’s victory against the Chicago Bears.

With Murray set to start, the Vikings' offense takes a major step toward full strength. While running back Jordan Mason remains sidelined following thumb surgery, Murray’s return gives the Vikings their starting signal-caller back as they look to build on their strong start.

Not only is a healthy Murray returning for the Vikings, but the team is in prime position to make noise this season after starting 2-0 with two division wins already under their belt. 

share
recommended
  1. NFL Trending Image: Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Suffers Gruesome Elbow Injury vs. Cowboys

    Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Suffers Gruesome Elbow Injury vs. Cowboys

    NFL Trending Image: Caleb Williams Injury Leads To Bears Loss: 3 Takeaways From Huge Vikings Win

    Caleb Williams Injury Leads To Bears Loss: 3 Takeaways From Huge Vikings Win

    NFL Trending Image: Packers WR Jayden Reed Carted Off Against The Jets, Has Feeling In Extremities

    Packers WR Jayden Reed Carted Off Against The Jets, Has Feeling In Extremities

  2. NFL Trending Image: NFL Deals Stefon Diggs, Jahmyr Gibbs First 5-Figure Fines Of 2026 Season

    NFL Deals Stefon Diggs, Jahmyr Gibbs First 5-Figure Fines Of 2026 Season

    NFL Trending Image: Bears vs. Vikings Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 2

    Bears vs. Vikings Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 2

    NFL Trending Image: Packers vs. Jets Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 2

    Packers vs. Jets Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 2

  3. NFL Trending Image: Cowboys vs. Commanders Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 2

    Cowboys vs. Commanders Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 2

    NFL Trending Image: Eagles vs. Titans Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 2

    Eagles vs. Titans Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 2

    NFL Trending Image: Jay Glazer Updates Kyler Murray Status, Reports On Any QB Controversy For Vikings

    Jay Glazer Updates Kyler Murray Status, Reports On Any QB Controversy For Vikings

Item 1 of 3
NFL trending
NFL Trending Image: Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Suffers Gruesome Elbow Injury vs. Cowboys
Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Suffers Gruesome Elbow Injury vs. Cowboys
NFL Trending Image: Caleb Williams Injury Leads To Bears Loss: 3 Takeaways From Huge Vikings Win
Caleb Williams Injury Leads To Bears Loss: 3 Takeaways From Huge Vikings Win
NFL Trending Image: Packers WR Jayden Reed Carted Off Against The Jets, Has Feeling In Extremities
Packers WR Jayden Reed Carted Off Against The Jets, Has Feeling In Extremities
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Bears QB Caleb Williams Exits With Hamstring Injury Against Vikings

Bears QB Caleb Williams Exits With Hamstring Injury Against Vikings

recommended
  1. NFL Trending Image: Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Suffers Gruesome Elbow Injury vs. Cowboys

    Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Suffers Gruesome Elbow Injury vs. Cowboys

    NFL Trending Image: Caleb Williams Injury Leads To Bears Loss: 3 Takeaways From Huge Vikings Win

    Caleb Williams Injury Leads To Bears Loss: 3 Takeaways From Huge Vikings Win

    NFL Trending Image: Packers WR Jayden Reed Carted Off Against The Jets, Has Feeling In Extremities

    Packers WR Jayden Reed Carted Off Against The Jets, Has Feeling In Extremities

  2. NFL Trending Image: NFL Deals Stefon Diggs, Jahmyr Gibbs First 5-Figure Fines Of 2026 Season

    NFL Deals Stefon Diggs, Jahmyr Gibbs First 5-Figure Fines Of 2026 Season

    NFL Trending Image: Bears vs. Vikings Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 2

    Bears vs. Vikings Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 2

    NFL Trending Image: Packers vs. Jets Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 2

    Packers vs. Jets Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 2

  3. NFL Trending Image: Cowboys vs. Commanders Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 2

    Cowboys vs. Commanders Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 2

    NFL Trending Image: Eagles vs. Titans Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 2

    Eagles vs. Titans Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 2

    NFL Trending Image: Jay Glazer Updates Kyler Murray Status, Reports On Any QB Controversy For Vikings

    Jay Glazer Updates Kyler Murray Status, Reports On Any QB Controversy For Vikings

Item 1 of 3
NFL trending
NFL Trending Image: Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Suffers Gruesome Elbow Injury vs. Cowboys
Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Suffers Gruesome Elbow Injury vs. Cowboys
NFL Trending Image: Caleb Williams Injury Leads To Bears Loss: 3 Takeaways From Huge Vikings Win
Caleb Williams Injury Leads To Bears Loss: 3 Takeaways From Huge Vikings Win
NFL Trending Image: Packers WR Jayden Reed Carted Off Against The Jets, Has Feeling In Extremities
Packers WR Jayden Reed Carted Off Against The Jets, Has Feeling In Extremities
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Seahawks vs Commanders on FOX One Watch Seahawks vs CommandersWatch Vikings vs Buccaneers on FOX One Watch Vikings vs BuccaneersWatch Cardinals vs 49ers on FOX One Watch Cardinals vs 49ersWatch Illinois vs Ohio State on FOX One Watch Illinois vs Ohio StateWatch Minnesota vs Washington on FOX One Watch Minnesota vs Washington
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes