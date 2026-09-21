Vikings QB Kyler Murray Clears Concussion Protocol; Expected To Start vs. Buccaneers

After pulling off a big road win in Chicago to improve to 2-0 on Sunday, the Minnesota Vikings are set to get even more reinforcements this week.

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell told reporters that quarterback Kyler Murray is expected to clear concussion protocol early this week. Not only is he progressing well, but he is expected to start Week 3 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, O'Connell added.

In Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers, Murray suffered a concussion on a hit to the head while sliding to give himself up on a first-quarter scramble. After remaining down for a few moments to be evaluated by medical staff, he was able to walk off the field under his own power.

After practicing in a limited capacity last week, Murray officially gets the green light. Since his injury, the Vikings have moved to 2-0 behind backup Carson Wentz, who stepped in to help seal the win over the Packers before leading Sunday’s victory against the Chicago Bears.

With Murray set to start, the Vikings' offense takes a major step toward full strength. While running back Jordan Mason remains sidelined following thumb surgery, Murray’s return gives the Vikings their starting signal-caller back as they look to build on their strong start.

Not only is a healthy Murray returning for the Vikings, but the team is in prime position to make noise this season after starting 2-0 with two division wins already under their belt.