Vikings QB Kirk Cousins reportedly won't waive no-trade clause
Updated Oct. 14, 2023 7:02 p.m. ET

The Minnesota Vikings are 1-4 and have a murky road forward, but that path is expected to include quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Minnesota's starting quarterback won't waive his no-trade clause to execute a potential deal before the Oct. 31 NFL trade deadline, ESPN reported Saturday.

Cousins, 35, has voids in his current contract past the 2023 season and is slated to hit the open market. The four-time Pro Bowler is in his sixth season with the Vikings, who have made the playoffs twice with him under center (2019 and 2022).

Across Minnesota's first five games this season, Cousins has totaled 1,498 passing yards, an NFL-best 13 passing touchdowns, four interceptions and a 101.7 passer rating, while completing 67.2% of his passes.

That said, Cousins' top option in the passing game will be sidelined for the foreseeable future, as superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson was placed on injured reserve this week due to a hamstring injury that he suffered in the Vikings' Week 5 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs; Jefferson led the sport in receptions (128) and receiving yards (1,809) last season.

The Vikings will do battle on the road against the NFC North rival Chicago Bears (1-4) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, which can be viewed on FOX and the FOX Sports app.

