Vikings' Justin Jefferson will reportedly be placed on IR, miss at least 4 games

Published Oct. 10, 2023 11:18 a.m. ET

Justin Jefferson's hamstring injury has turned out to be a big blow for the Minnesota Vikings

The star wide receiver will be placed on injured reserve after suffering the injury in the Vikings' 27-20 loss to the Chiefs, NFL Media reported Tuesday. While the extent of Jefferson's injury is still unknown, he'll miss at least four games due to the injured reserve placement. His timetable to return is reportedly yet to be determined as the team waits to see how he reacts to treatment. 

Jefferson suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game, coming up hobbling after he broke off a route. He didn't return to the game, finishing the day with three catches for 28 yards.

The loss of Jefferson is a tough blow for the Vikings, especially given their start to the season. Minnesota fell to 1-4 with its loss on Sunday, despite the reigning Offensive Player of the Year getting off to a similar start as he did last season. Jefferson is tied for sixth in the NFL in receptions (36) and is third in receiving yards (571) through five weeks of the season. He led the league in receptions (128) and receiving yards (1,809) last season.

Jefferson's current contract situation could complicate his return even more. Jefferson and the Vikings failed to come to an agreement on a long-term extension over the offseason, reportedly putting off contract talks until the offseason. Jefferson is in the fourth season of his rookie deal and Minnesota picked up his fifth-year option over the offseason. 

Minnesota still has a reliable group of pass-catchers outside of Jefferson. First-round rookie Jordan Addison has gotten off to a good start to his NFL career, recording 19 receptions for 249 yards and three touchdowns. T.J. Hockenson is one of the top tight ends in the league, recording 30 receptions for 254 yards and two touchdowns this season. Receiver K.J. Osborn and running back Alexander Mattison have contributed to the passing game as well, with each recording two receiving touchdowns. 

Three of the Vikings' next four games are on the road. They play at the Bears in Week 6 with a Monday night game against the 49ers at home in Week 7. They hit the road again in the following two weeks with games at the Packers and Falcons

The earliest Jefferson could be activated is for a Week 10 game against the New Orleans Saints,

