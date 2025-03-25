National Football League Vikings have yet to tell J.J. McCarthy he's QB1 after turning down Aaron Rodgers Published Mar. 25, 2025 1:20 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Minnesota Vikings currently aren't in the Aaron Rodgers sweepstakes, but that doesn't mean J.J. McCarthy has been guaranteed the starting quarterback job.

McCarthy told the "Up & Adams" show that the team has yet to tell him he will be their starting quarterback in 2025. In fact, he's appreciative of that being the case.

"They haven't told me, and I'm happy they didn't, because I try to earn it every single day," McCarthy said of the team's starting quarterback job. "I never want that to be given to me. It's such a privilege and an opportunity to give me that chance. I'm just gonna make the most of it every single day."

McCarthy has presumably become the favorite to be Minnesota's starting quarterback based on the developments through the first two weeks of free agency. Last season's starting quarterback, Sam Darnold, agreed to a three-year deal to join the Seattle Seahawks. Daniel Jones, who closed the 2024 season as Darnold's backup, signed a deal with the Indianapolis Colts to compete with Anthony Richardson for the starting job.

In the days after Darnold's and Jones' deals to join new teams, there were reports that the Vikings could become a suitor for Rodgers. If Minnesota signed the four-time MVP, he would have become the favorite to start for the Vikings.

However, the Vikings have opted not to pursue Rodgers at this time, and FOX Sports' Jordan Schultz reported that the Vikings believe McCarthy is ready to be the starting quarterback. The team has reportedly turned down trade offers for McCarthy this offseason, though Minnesota is also expected to add a veteran quarterback to their roster at some point. Schultz reported that the Vikings may be interested in former Titans Pro Bowl QB Ryan Tannehill.

Last summer, there seemed to be a strong possibility that McCarthy would be the Vikings' starting quarterback in 2024. He competed with Darnold for the job after the team selected him with the 10th overall pick in the draft, but he tore his meniscus in the preseason, ending his rookie season.

After undergoing multiple operations on his knee, McCarthy said his knee is feeling "fantastic."

"I would say I'm 100 percent," McCarthy said. "Just staying consistent with the rehab process and not wavering from that, staying disciplined with all the outside stuff and making sure I'm not chopping too much wood and doing all that fun stuff."

Now entering his second season, McCarthy will be relied on to help a contending team reach the next level, which is an unusual spot for an inexperienced quarterback. The Vikings went 14-3 in 2024 before flaming out in the opening round of the playoffs. McCarthy will be armed, though, with one of the best offensive support systems in the NFL as head coach Kevin O'Connell, wide receiver Justin Jefferson and T.J. Hockenson are widely considered to be among the best at their respective positions.

Back in January, O'Connell expressed confidence in McCarthy, although he didn't name him the starter at the time.

"I'm very excited about where J.J. is at," O'Connell told reporters. "Him being able to absorb [a lot of the offense this past year] and now having a really positive offseason from start to finish will be able to answer that question, as well as what that quarterback room looks like as a whole."

McCarthy is also appreciative of having the time to learn as a rookie.

"It was the ultimate blessing because it's just a time of stillness where you really get to reflect, introspect and find a routine early on in this career and in this profession," McCarthy said Tuesday. "It's huge for young guys to find that habitual routine that they can rely on and stay consistent with. So that was the biggest thing for me."

