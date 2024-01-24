National Football League Vic Fangio parts ways with Dolphins, expected to be candidate for Eagles DC job Updated Jan. 24, 2024 5:01 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Miami Dolphins and defensive coordinator Vic Fangio have mutually agreed to part ways after just one season, the team announced Wednesday.

Fangio, 65, replaced Josh Boyer as Miami's defensive coordinator last offseason and led the Dolphins' defense to a No. 10 finish in 2023, up from 18th at the end of the 2022 season. It was the first time Miami finished a season with a top-10 defense since 2010.

Fangio served as a consultant for the Philadelphia Eagles for the last half of the 2022 season, helping them prepare for Super Bowl 57, and he is expected to be a top candidate for their vacant defensive coordinator position.

Fangio coached the Denver Broncos from 2019-2021, which was his first head coaching job after spending the first 19 of his 23 NFL seasons as a defensive coordinator.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I want to thank Vic for his contributions in 2023. When we assessed the season, it became apparent that this was the best path forward for all parties involved," coach Mike McDaniel said in a statement. "Now, we turn our focus to 2024 and beyond with urgency as we identify the best candidate to lead our defense moving forward. We remain steadfastly committed to the development of our players and to building a winning team with sustained success."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share