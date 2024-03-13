National Football League
49ers reportedly lose out on LB Eric Kendricks to Cowboys
Updated Mar. 13, 2024 8:52 p.m. ET

The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly agreed to a deal with former Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Eric Kendricks.

The 32-year-old was reported as having agreed to terms with the San Francisco 49ers early Wednesday, but it seems nothing was set in stone.

Kendricks will have a reunion with new Dallas defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer, who was his head coach in Minnesota for his first seven years in the NFL. Kendricks spent nine seasons with the Vikings before playing for the Chargers in 2023.

Linebacker is among the biggest offseason needs for the Cowboys after Leighton Vander Esch was sidelined in 2023 by another neck injury, a possibly career-ending setback this time.

Kendricks was recently released by the Chargers in an effort to free up $6.5 million in salary cap space. He originally signed with the team ahead of the 2023 season on a two-year, $13.25 million contract.

The 6'0, 232-pound defender has topped 100 tackles in each of the past eight seasons to tie for the fourth-longest streak of at least 100 tackles since 2000, according to Sportradar. His 1,036 tackles rank third in the NFL in that span, trailing only Bobby Wagner and Lavonte David.

Kendricks had 117 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 3 1/2 sacks and six passes defensed last season for the Chargers.

Terms of the deal between Kendricks and the Cowboys have not yet been released.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

