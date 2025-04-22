National Football League Updated list of Green Bay Packers 2025 NFL Draft picks entering draft week Published Apr. 22, 2025 12:28 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 NFL Draft week is here! Check out the complete list of NFL Draft picks for the Green Bay Packers below:

How many picks do the Green Bay Packers have in the 2025 NFL Draft?

The Green Bay Packers have eight draft picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. Check out each pick in each round below.

Green Bay Packers 2025 NFL Draft Picks

Round 1: Pick 23 (23 overall)

Round 2: Pick 22 (54 overall)

Round 3: Pick 23 (87 overall)

Round 4: Pick 22 (124 overall)

Round 5: Pick 23 (159 overall)

Round 6: Pick 22 (198 overall)

Round 7: Pick 21 (237 overall)

Round 7: Pick 34 (250 overall)

Who will the Packers select in the NFL Draft?

In our latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft by Joel Klatt, the Packers select Boston College edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku in the first round. For more, check out the complete mock draft .

