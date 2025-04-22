National Football League
Updated list of Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft picks entering draft week
Published Apr. 22, 2025 12:24 p.m. ET
The 2025 NFL Draft week is here! Check out the complete list of NFL Draft picks for the Detroit Lions below:
How many picks do the Detroit Lions have in the 2025 NFL Draft?
The Detroit Lions have seven draft picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. Check out each pick in each round below.
Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft Picks
- Round 1: Pick 28 (28 overall)
- Round 2: Pick 28 (60 overall)
- Round 3: Pick 38 (102 overall)
- Round 4: Pick 28 (130 overall)
- Round 6: Pick 20 (196 overall)
- Round 7: Pick 12 (228 overall)
- Round 7: Pick 28 (244 overall)
Who will the Lions select in the NFL Draft?
In our latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft by Joel Klatt, the Lions select Tennessee edge rusher James Pearce Jr. in the first round. For more, check out the complete mock draft.
