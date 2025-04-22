National Football League Updated list of Carolina Panthers 2025 NFL Draft picks entering draft week Updated Apr. 22, 2025 3:30 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 NFL Draft week is here! Check out the complete list of NFL Draft picks for the Carolina Panthers as well as who they might select below:

How many picks do the Carolina Panthers have in the 2025 NFL Draft?

The Carolina Panthers have nine draft picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. Check out each pick in each round below.

Carolina Panthers 2025 NFL Draft Picks

Round 1: Pick 8 (8 overall)

Round 2: Pick 25 (57 overall)

Round 3: Pick 10 (74 overall)

Round 4: Pick 9 (111 overall)

Round 4: Pick 12 (114 overall)

Round 5: Pick 2 (140 overall)

Round 5: Pick 8 (146 overall)

Round 5: Pick 27 (163 overall)

Round 7: Pick 14 (230 overall)

Who will the Panthers select in the NFL Draft?

In our latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft by Joel Klatt, the Panthers select Georgia edge rusher Jalon Walker in the first round. For more, check out the complete mock draft.

