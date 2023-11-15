National Football League 'Tyreek's Hill': Nick Wright's NFL wide receiver rankings Updated Nov. 15, 2023 4:09 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Move over, "Mahomes Mountain." We now have "Tyreek's Hill."

Patrick Mahomes' ex-Chiefs teammate, who's now the NFL's leading receiver as a Miami Dolphin, serves as the namesake for Nick Wright's new wide receiver tiers list. Like "Mahomes Mountain," "Tyreek's Hill" uses a pyramid structure. So there is only one player in tier one, two players in tier two, three players in tier three and so on.

Here's who Wright has on his inaugural list, which has only four tiers compared to the six-plus that he often uses for quarterbacks.

The list was revealed on Tuesday's edition of "First Things First."

Tier 4: CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys; Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions; Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers; Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills

Tier 3: A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles; Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders; Garrett Wilson, New York Jets

Tier 2: Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings; JaMarr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

Tier 1: Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins

"I think CeeDee Lamb is right outside the top six," Wright said. "I think Garrett Wilson's better than him."

Wright's co-host Chris Broussard disagreed.

"I don't think you can put Wilson up there," Broussard said. "He just hasn't shown enough yet."

Wilson, the second-year player out of Ohio State, has been a bright spot in a struggling Jets offense that has had to press Zach Wilson back into duty after Aaron Rodgers suffered an Achilles injury in Week 1. Lamb, meanwhile, is on a historic tear and told reporters after the Cowboys' 49-17 win over the Giants last week that he's the NFL's best wide receiver.

The veteran Adams is in Tier 3 perhaps due to inconsistent quarterback play on the Raiders. Brown, meanwhile, is the only pass-catcher aside from Hill to exceed 1,000 receiving yards already this season.

Former LSU teammates Jefferson and Chase have both dealt with injuries to their quarterbacks. Jefferson is sidelined himself, with a hamstring strain, while Chase's production has improved since quarterback Joe Burrow has recovered from an early-season calf injury.

Other wide receiver standouts not on Wright's initial list include Keenan Allen of the Los Angeles Chargers (895 receiving yards this season), Puka Nacua of the Los Angeles Rams (827 yards) and DJ Moore of the Chicago Bears (793 yards).

