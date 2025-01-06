National Football League Tyreek Hill posts cryptic photo after saying he's 'open' to leaving Dolphins Updated Jan. 6, 2025 4:33 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

One day after Tyreek Hill told reporters that he would be willing to leave the Miami Dolphins after a disappointing 2024 season, the 30-year-old standout receiver changed his profile picture on social media — further fueling speculation that he's on his way out.

Hill's new photo was of his face photoshopped on former All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown's body. Brown, a polarizing figure during his 11-year NFL career, had an abrupt departure from the league in 2021 after an infamous on-field event in which he took off his jersey, pads and shirt and ran into the locker room during a Week 17 game.

"I don't even know," Hill told reporters when asked what his message to his teammates was this offseason following their season-ending loss to the New York Jets. "This is my first time that I haven't been in the playoffs, man. For me, I've just got to do what's best for me and my family. Whether that's here or whoever the case may be, I'm finna opening that door for myself. … I'm out, bro. It was great playing here, but at the end of the day I got to do what's best for my career. I'm too much of a competitor to be — just out there."

Soon after, Hill went on social media and thanked Dolphins fans for their support.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel downplayed Hill's comment when asked about it following Sunday's game.

"I'm not going to put too much weight on second-hand postgame disappointment statements," McDaniel told reporters. "We will see how (the) next couple days progress in convos with him and I."

Hill, an eight-time Pro Bowler, has two seasons left on a three-year, $90 million extension he signed with the Dolphins in August. He had a relatively down year in 2024 but was still productive in his ninth season despite QB Tua Tagovailoa missing six games due to injury. In 17 games, Hill recorded 81 receptions for 959 yards and six touchdowns.

Those are his lowest yardage and touchdown numbers since he was a rookie, outside the 2019 season when Hill played in 12 games with the Kansas City Chiefs.

"It is what it is," Hill said when asked how it felt not to reach 1,000 receiving yards this season. "At the end of the day, there [are] a lot of things that I need to reassess about my career — just seeing what I need to do to continue to get better as a player so I can continue to reach that 1,000-yard mark. So, it is what it is."

As Hill mentioned, this season was the first time in his career that he won't be in the playoffs. Miami went 8-9 in the regular season, with the injuries to Tagovailoa playing a key role in the Dolphins' inability to make it back to the postseason for a third straight year.

"It was a tough season," Hill said. "It sucks missing QB1. It really hurts a lot, not having him. [Tyler Huntley] did a great job filling in … but whenever you're missing your franchise player, it kind of sucks."

